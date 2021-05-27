Thanks to the successful sale of a single-family chalet-style home near the Aspen Ice Garden, the city of Aspen’s housing development fund saw the return of almost $4 million.
After being listed unsuccessfully twice — once in 2018 and again in 2019 before being removed from the market in May last year — the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, designated as historic, finally sold in the midst of a still-gangbusters Aspen real estate market.
“It’s exciting stuff. There’s so much happening off market right now. This one’s a little juicer because it’s the city’s property,” said Brittanie Rockhill, Douglas Elliman broker, who represents the buyer.
The city purchased the property for $3.5 million in 2006, although not with unanimous support. Then city-councilmember, now-Mayor Torre voted against acquiring the property at the time.
“I did vote against it; I did not think that it was an appropriate value buy for the affordable housing program,” he said. “And I also wasn't sure about the historic designation of it during that process, and so I did not support the purchase.”
Still, in a 3-2 vote, council designated the property as a historic one, preventing its destruction or from being moved to another lot. It was those restrictions, however, that contributed to the property being an underperforming one.
In an April city memo from Jeff Pendarvis, facilities and asset manager, he wrote, “The property is an underperforming asset for the Housing Development Fund and returns very little for the $3.5 million used to purchase it.
“The cumulative limitations for renovation and/or expansion due to historic designation, the location on the property of the existing house, and the proximity to the large trees that line the alley make this property less desirable for investors/developers than some other opportunities in the community,” according to Pendarvis.
Still, the history of the property is well documented.
Genevieve Birlauf Leininger bought the lot at 312 W. Hyman in 1947 after reading an article about Aspen in Time Magazine. Leininger paid $500 for the lot before heading back to Bavaria.
“I tried to convince all my ski-loving friends to buy in Aspen. Apparently, none of them saw it as a place to live or even to invest in,” Leininger recounted in a letter submitted to the Aspen Community Development Department in 2006. “I was vindicated however when, later on — and it was too late — they admitted that I had been the smart one.”
Leininger began building the house with her father in 1954, “with no architectural drawings,” she maintained in her letter.
While he didn’t support the city purchasing the property at the time, Torre now is enthusiastic to see the nearly $4 million in funds added to the 150 Housing Development Funds.
“I support the sale of it. I’m really glad that the proceeds, close to $4 million, will be flowing back to the housing program, which is where we need it,” he said.
Rockhill agrees.
“It’s interesting — there was a lot of upset over having basically a $4 million asset sitting as basically one employee’s housing, so hopefully the city can make use of those funds in some productive way,” she said.
The property currently houses the assistant city manager — the lease expires in December — which Torre said ended up providing a unique value in terms of being able to recruit talent to the city.
“Having it available for onboarding a new assistant city manager was fantastic,” he said. “Very kindly, but not the most efficient use of that as a housing resource.”
Now, he agrees that the funds from the sale of the property will contribute to ultimately housing many more people in affordable situations. In fact, that was the city’s initial intention for the house at 312 W. Hyman Ave. — it just never came to fruition.
“That’s our housing program and our ethic, and that’s probably what was intended on that property, but it wasn’t able to be realized, probably,” he said. “We had some issues with the units and so we were trying to redo it so it could accommodate more; we were never able to meet that threshold like we wanted to."