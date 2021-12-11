The situation at first was a contentious one: From one perspective, the Aspen Adult Hockey League received without previous warning a notice that their league would be shut down until Jan. 6 because of noncompliance with the Pitkin County Public Health order mandating masks.
Indeed, an email notification from John Castrese, Aspen High School athletic director, reached out to league members not only alerting them of the closure but also with a plea for future compliance.
“Unfortunately, there have been violations on every single team and no-tolerance means just that, now play must cease,” Castrese wrote, noting that the relationship with the city of Aspen — which operates both the Ice Garden, where the adult league practices, and the Aspen Recreation Center’s Lewis Ice Arena, utilized by Aspen Junior Hockey and the high school team — extends beyond the adult league.
“Aspen High School values our partnership with the city of Aspen and we hope you can work with us to embrace sustainable solutions for the time being,” Catrese wrote. “The Aspen High School administrators will be at the games, and if we identify any non-compliers, they will be asked to leave the building immediately as we do not want the hockey games to be shut down.”
At first, the shutdown felt like a targeted one, especially after a COVID-19 outbreak had been thoroughly reported by The Aspen Times, which described it as the largest outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic. The event occurred across three locations, according to initial reports: the Ice Garden, the ARC and Glenwood Springs Ice Garden. It involved 10 teams from Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin and Routt counties.
“And we’re all vaccinated, we’re all responsible, we — to be very clear — are not super-spreaders. We were wearing the Scarlet Letter with that, and it was a horrible stigma,” said John Rossman, both an adult league member and coach with the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club.
It’s not that players didn’t want to wear masks, both Rossman and Assistant City Manager Diane Foster acknowledged. The fact of the matter is that masks get wet from exposure to the ice, they become heavy, they slide — and it’s really difficult to pull a fallen mask up over one’s face through a cage when playing full-contact hockey.
“It is not being singled out, by any stretch of the imagination,” Foster said, who said she herself used to play hockey. “It's incredibly hard to play with a mask. We’re recognizing it’s not working, and it is a public facility, so we absolutely feel an obligation to the health of all the patrons and we have a role in that.”
Rossman said he’s well versed in working with public health guidelines.
“I work with [Aspen Valley Ski Club], so we operate within all the confines of local government regardless of whether it’s here in the valley or traveling or abroad, so we’re subject and I’m totally just used to dealing with this stuff anyways,” Rossman said. “For anybody playing hockey … when it becomes completely saturated with moisture, you can’t breathe through fabric. We genuinely try to comply — it’s not some kind of defiant behavior.”
In fact, as Rossman pointed out to Foster, most if not all players are completely vaccinated.
It’s that point in the conversation between the two that shined some light for Foster, in terms of a potential solution moving forward.
“Everyone who works at the recreation facility and frankly everybody at the city, we love sports. We do a lot of the stuff that these folks do, and the last thing in the world we want to do is stop people from doing the sport they love,” Foster said, adding that the shutdown on the adult league is more of a “pause” to give everyone time to brainstorm solutions.
It’s for that reason that she is hinging a lot of hope on a public meeting, slated for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Pearl Pass meeting room on the top floor of the new Aspen City Hall. While everybody involved anticipates some contention, it’s also every stakeholder’s sincere hope that a solution emerges — such as a committed, 100% vaccinated league, in which case mask mandates wouldn’t be required.
“We’re trying to keep people on the ice, and even with the adults, we tried — we tried to keep them on the ice and it just got to the point where it was like, ‘OK, this isn’t working so we need to try something different,’” Foster said. “People can definitely bring ideas to the table. The fully vaccinated league [idea], that came from a hockey player.”
When it comes to the younger generations of players who utilize city facilities, conversations are ongoing, though no shut-downs have been put in place yet. More than anything, the ordeal has highlighted some misinformation regarding school district policy toward mask-wearing among different sports teams: Namely, that sports like basketball were exempt from wearing masks.
That’s not true, both Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh and Castrese, the district’s athletic director, reiterated Friday.
“I think the inconsistency is that the city of Aspen has better enforcement capabilities than we do,” Baugh said. “The other problem we have is most of the teams we’re playing against don’t have the same [mandates] that the city of Aspen has. For the most part, during the day, the kids are really compliant and they’re doing great, and we’re really appreciative of that. Our hockey team has not had much in the way of transmission, and most of our students are vaccinated. We’ve had very low levels of transmission in the district.”
Castrese, too, said that enforcing mask-wearing mandates during athletic events has been, well, difficult.
“I have to emphasize it over and over and over again,” he said. “It’s an ongoing process, trying to emphasize and remind everyone; we have posters on the wall. I even have emails and texts to the coaches and parents or anyone else, even at the games.”
One of the few exceptions is for the dance team, so long as the choreography keeps performers at least 25 feet apart, he noted.
“The policy says they can dance without their mask on only if they are 25 feet away from each other. They’ve always been wearing masks, even during competitions that I’ve been to. I’ve witnessed them wearing masks myself,” he said.
Still, perception can feel like reality for young people, Rossman said, and that includes the perception of discrepancies in mask mandates.
“It’s really really hard for the kids, especially because they’re told, ‘Get vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask.’ Then they go down to the Front Range or Steamboat, and they don’t have to wear masks there: zero mask mandates,” he said. “And some of them live downvalley and don’t have to wear a mask. That’s hard to understand.”
While Foster is hopeful for a conversation that yields multiple options for solutions across the board for the sport of hockey, Baugh said that at the end of the day, it’s simple as far as keeping kids on the ice — rules that likely will pertain to the adult league.
“It’s the city’s house, it’s the city’s rules. If we want to play there, we have to play by the city’s rules,” he said.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the county had issued the suspension; in fact, it was the city of Aspen that issued the suspension, citing the Pitkin County public health order.