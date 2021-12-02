City employees are making the final touches on their office spaces, and local residents will be able to see the new Aspen City Hall when it officially opens on Wednesday.
The city will hold a grand opening ceremony and celebration starting at 11:30 a.m., a news release says. The public will be invited to tour the common areas of the new facility and meet the local artists whose works are on display throughout the building. Although city staff began moving in several weeks ago, this will be the first opportunity to share the space with the public.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said he won’t miss the grand-opening celebration, adding that he’s excited for what the new building will provide to staff.
“I think it’s wonderful,” he said. “I think we have dedicated staff. They’re really knowledgeable and dedicated people, and this just gives them a lot better work environment. There’s a lot more natural light, and I’m really happy for the staff.”
Festivities will commence with speeches from city staff and elected officials followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and refreshments. The public will be allowed to visit the interior of City Hall until the end of the event at 2 p.m.
The grand opening is the culmination of more than seven years of planning, according to the release. The new City Hall is intended to better meet the needs of Aspen’s residents, customers and visitors by consolidating most city departments under one roof. The new facility also has reduced taxpayers’ expenses, allows for better public service and business processes, and addresses accessibility issues, the release says.
The three-story, approximately 37,000-square-foot building was designed by local architect Charles Cunniffe and built by Shaw Construction. According to the release, the edifice integrates bold structural elements and features a glass rotunda. The offices can be accessed from two entrances, and the building is surrounded by enhanced green spaces. The building also features an elevator, grand staircase, integrated use of natural materials for exterior finishes and community meeting spaces for public use.
When the Aspen Daily News toured the new facility in July before construction was completed, City Manager Sara Ott said the building should reflect Aspen’s character and give residents a sense of pride.
“Why do we visit state capitols? Why do we visit the U.S. Capitol? Because it’s about pride, and the community should be proud of this facility,” she said. “It symbolizes their environmental goals, it symbolizes their belief in a participatory government. And that’s pretty awesome. A lot of communities don’t have the privilege of building a new city hall.”
The building is certified LEED Gold for the green building strategies exercised during design and construction, and earned a WELL building silver certification for the building’s success in advancing human health and well-being, the release adds.
Plans for future use of the current City Hall — also known as the armory — have not been finalized and discussions will continue into the new year.