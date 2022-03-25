The city of Aspen will host an open house at City Hall on April 6 to gather community input on short-term rentals and the moratorium.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with city staff, learn about the project, ask questions and share input on the process, according to a press release from the city. In addition to the open house, the city will also hold an online survey where residents can give more feedback on the project.
Public input will be used to design regulations that will support the goals of supporting the lodging sector, protecting community character, promoting affordable housing and reducing emissions from the built environment, according to the release.
“Public input on the proper role of STRs in the community is essential to a successful process,” Community Development Director Phillip Supino said in a statement. “Aspen City Council and staff value public input to ensure that any future regulation of the STR market supports city policy. Hearing from residents provides staff with new and important ideas and perspectives.”
The open house follows the passage of a temporary moratorium on new STR permits that was adopted by city council in December; the moratorium is set to expire on Sept. 30. Council members and city staff have spent the recent months in discussions about how to spend the moratorium period to draft legislation that will regulate STRs in the future, and public engagement is part of the next step in that direction.
According to the release, the pause grants city staff and the community time to evaluate how current and potentially new regulations may preserve the health, peace, safety and general well-being of Aspen residents and visitors. The future of STR activity, specifically, will ensure land use throughout the city that supports our community and economy and will reflect sustainable land-use practices that support the city’s climate action policies and community sustainability goals.
“Destination communities around the West have taken more active postures on the regulations of short-term rentals for years,” Supino added. “Aspen’s STR market is robust and provides an important lodging product to the tourist economy. However, its proliferation over the last 10 years has created unintended and unmitigated impacts, which the community must measure and regulate to ensure STRs remain a net-positive for the community and economy.”
While the STR moratorium has been intertwined with the moratorium on new residential development, the open house and online survey will focus solely on STRs — more specifically on topics around zoning, good neighbor policies, operational standards, life safety, permitting and financials.
The open house will take place from 4-6 p.m. in the Pearl Pass Conference Room on the upper level of Aspen City Hall on April 6. The online survey will close on April 7 and can be found at aspencommunityvoice.com.