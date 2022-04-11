The city of Aspen is moving into the second phase of engagement on its long-term strategy efforts for future remodel and use of the Armory building, and is seeking public input.
Discussions around the future use of the Armory have been ongoing since before city offices relocated to the new City Hall on Rio Grande Place. Potential future tenants of the Armory include Pitkin County on a temporary basis, and Sister Cities, although much of the space is still unaccounted for. In the coming weeks, the city will hold meetings and public engagement events to discuss possibilities, including an open house, a questionnaire and focus groups.
Over the past two months, the city has sought community input over Aspen Community Voice and through small stakeholder conversations, according to a news release from the city. The goal was to confirm that the community agreed with the project’s guiding principles, define what “community access” means and begin thinking about the approach to remodeling the facility.
Results from a community survey indicated the community was generally aligned with the city’s goals, the release says. Community members especially agreed that programming should focus on unmet needs within the community, that uses within the building should provide meaningful, affordable participation in programs and offerings, and that the remodel should respect the historical context and contribute to Aspen’s small-town character.
“This second engagement window gives us an opportunity to confirm what we heard,” Project Manager Jenifer Phelan said in the release. “Over the next few weeks, the city is seeking feedback about how to continue to prioritize programming ideas and how the remodel could encompass more mixed-use space to meet multiple needs.”
A summary report of the first engagement window can be found on the Aspen Armory Hall page at aspencommunityvoice.com. In addition to the previously mentioned top three desires of community members, respondents to the survey also said they would like to see casual dining restaurants, multipurpose meeting or event space, nonprofit services, retail with a lower price point and co-working office space. Respondents also strongly supported more general community access and facility use in the future.
Community members also submitted ideas that will be revisited during the second phase of engagement, including topics such as child care, affordable housing, a community center and social services. During this process, the city also will ask members of the public to provide feedback on remodel aesthetics and square footage, funding, management and maintenance of the facility.
Community members are encouraged to participate in engagement efforts either in person or online. The open house will take place on Wednesday at City Hall from 4-6 p.m. The remodel and operational considerations questionnaire is open for submissions at aspencommunityvoice.com and will close on April 24 at midnight.
Aspen City Council will discuss next steps in the engagement process during a regular meeting on May 16.