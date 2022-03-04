Starting on Saturday, the city of Aspen will seek community input on residential development through a series of forums, both in person and online.
As the city moves forward with work on the moratorium pausing new residential development until June 8 and vacation rental permits until Sept. 30, officials are launching a public outreach process that will be used to help create legislation to regulate such activity in the future.
This week, Aspen City Council approved a contract for a consultant team to aid in the public outreach process. The city has also created an online space for community members to provide feedback at aspencommunityvoice.com. This feedback is critical to maintaining the timeline of the moratorium project and developing a successful outcome, city officials say.
“Whether you are somebody who has been at our throats thinking that this is the worst idea or cheering us on, we want you in this process,” City Councilman Skippy Mesirow said at a work session on Tuesday. “We’re putting our money where our mouth is, and the timeline is short. This is when we’re going to co-create the rules that will make it possible for us to have the community that we all want — and not sit back and accept the community that we all fear we’re losing.”
This Saturday through March 10, the city will host a series of events through a campaign called Shaping Aspen’s Built Environment. Events will focus on the pace and scale of free-market development, promotion of affordable housing options through review of existing programs and overarching development procedures including demolition and zoning, according to a city press release.
The city will have pop-up tents for people to walk up to on Saturday, 1-3 p.m. at the pedestrian mall, on March 7 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House, on March 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Red Brick Center for the Arts and on March 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gant Hotel.
Those who can’t make it to any of the pop-up events are encouraged to send written feedback to the project team at aspenengage@aspen.gov or register online to follow the campaign on Aspen Community Voice to receive key updates.
“We will reach the best result with everyone at the table,” Mesirow said on Thursday. “The city is dead serious about including and incorporating everyone’s perspective. If you want to leave your fingerprint on Aspen’s future, like Eminem says, ‘If you had one shot, one opportunity, would you capture it or let it slip?’”
Later this month, the city will also ask for community input on short-term rentals in a separate engagement effort. The city is committed to taking action to regulate both STRs and residential building, which led to the emergency passage of Ordinance 27 on Dec. 8.
The legality of the emergency ordinance has been under scrutiny since its passage, and a ruling is expected to come next week from Judge Anne Norrdin in a preliminary injunction case filed by the Aspen Board of Realtors. Counsel for both ABOR and the city were asked to provide written closing statements no later than the end of the day today, but regardless of the outcome, the city has said that the work on STR and residential development activity will not stop.
“Through Ordinance 27, City Council made a clear statement that it is essential for residential development activities to support — not undermine — climate action policies, community sustainability and our shared sense of place,” Community Development Director Phillip Supino said in a press release. “The moratorium creates space for inclusive community dialogue about the intersection of these issues and to arrive at creative solutions.”
Community members will be invited to participate in a series of forums and public outreach events from now through April.