The city of Aspen’s parks and open space department cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new playground for Herron Park.
A grand opening was held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the park, located at 108 Neale Ave. It featured refreshments, kids’ activities like face painting, and the opportunity to play on the new playground equipment.
Last spring, the parks department initiated the playground renovation at Herron Park to replace the existing play structures, which were aging, while ensuring new designs aligned with the park’s aesthetics, according to a city news release.
“Planning for Herron Park included robust community outreach, and the public provided valuable insight on what park elements were desired and influenced the final design,” the release says.
The new playground features play opportunities for both the 2-5 age group and also the 5-12 age group. It integrates accessibility and focuses on a mix of traditional play, wood materials and local inspirations, the release states.
Aspen City Council approved a $250,000 contract with Earthscape Play Inc. in March for the playground. The company specializes in customized wooden features for playgrounds and was selected during a competitive request-for-qualifications process, the release adds.
The project’s total budget was $300,000, reserving the remaining $50,000 for general park improvements.
Aspen’s parks are open from dawn to dusk. Herron Park encompasses 3 acres and has a capacity of 300 people. For information related to the engagement process, visit aspencommunityvoice.com/herron-ute-update.