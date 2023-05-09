The city of Aspen has a new plan called the Aspen Sustainability Action Plan to help reach a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 63.4% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
The plan was presented to the Aspen City Council on Monday and based on feedback that the council gave in budget discussions in October. In an Oct. 4 work session, the council asked for more funding to be directed toward climate action and supported additional steps to further address greenhouse gas emissions.
“We’re already on a path to reduce emissions, but with current trends in policy, we will not reach our climate goals,” said Tim Karfs, sustainability programs administrator. “So the longer we wait will lead to fewer opportunities for future councils and future generations to act on this climate problem, and getting ahead of business-as-usual projections will require immediate and aggressive action now.”
The plan, known as ASAP, will guide Aspen’s climate work for the next five to seven years, using 2017 as a baseline to help the city reach its goals. The ASAP is an update on the city’s 2017 Climate Action Plan.
ASAP contains five sectors where the city will focus on addressing emissions reductions: energy supply, buildings, vehicles and transportation, waste, and aviation and the airport. Aspen’s largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions is its built environment, which produces 57% of the community’s emissions, sustainability manager Tessa Schreiner noted.
Schreiner and Karfs also presented a list of five projects the city is proposing to set the stage for additional work to be done in the future. The projects would include building performance standards technical assistance, an energy audit of all city-owned buildings, fleet and facilities analysis, construction and demolition waste diversion and plastic reduction, and a strategic financial plan for the ASAP.
The first two items relate to the built environment because that is where the impact is, Schreiner said. She added that the technical assistance would include software and consultant assistance with the goal of helping property owners make sustainable changes with financial and environmental benefits to their buildings.
Councilman Bill Guth said he had issues with the amount of resources the city was proposing directing towards this item, with an estimated cost of $210,000 to $320,000 for the project.
“The resources that you’re talking about allocating towards energy efficiency improvements on these buildings are the most expensive parts of buildings,” he said. “There’s a reason why building owners don’t do it of their own volition, because the payback is not there, so I’m just skeptical of whether the endgame is realistic or not.”
Mayor Torre asked why an audit of all city-owned buildings would be necessary, and said that while he was supportive of an audit, he thought the city should start with one type of building and go from there.
“For me, this is not necessarily something that needs to be done immediately city building-wide, because it should just be part of our philosophy,” he said.
With regards to the ASAP as a whole, Torre said that he was less interested in spending money on several studies or plans and would rather keep the momentum going to achieve the city’s goals quickly.
“We’ve set the wheels in motion on a lot of this stuff, and I think we just need to keep on going,” he said. “We’re going to be hard-pressed to reach our goals, and the thing we can do best now is keep our foot on the gas — the electric gas.”
Staff said the feedback would be used to inform the council’s upcoming goal-setting retreat, scheduled May 22, as well as additional climate action going forward. Councilman Sam Rose asked if the council could be updated annually on the plan’s progress and added that he would like to see Aspen continue to act as a model for other communities in climate action.
“If we come up with a model that can be used in other communities because if we’re at zero climate emissions and everyone else is at the same, I’m pretty sure we’re still going to see reduced days of our winter anyway,” Rose said. “So trying to be a model or a template for other communities would be one of the greatest successes I could see from these programs.”