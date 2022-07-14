The city of Aspen is working to find ways to address citywide staff shortages, but high costs of living make it difficult to attract enough talent to ease the impacts of an overworked staff on the community.
The city is experiencing worker shortages across the organization from entry-level positions up to leadership roles. The city is currently seeking applicants to fill full-time and part-time openings in most departments, including IT, building, police, utilities and parks and recreation.
The worker shortage issue is not unique to the city, Mayor Torre said, but the impacts have been visible in the community.
“We see it on all levels, from management to staff to front-line workers,” Torre said. “The solution is definitely not within our grasp right now because it’s a multitude of different factors. The solutions are going to definitely require multiprong approaches.”
City officials said the two biggest obstacles in the way of attracting more employees are the lack of housing and the high costs of living in the Roaring Fork Valley, although there are many other factors contributing to the issue. Seeking employer-sponsored housing is one of the strategies the city is pursuing to try to ease some of that burden.
“We’re exploring all options within the city and within other areas too and seeing what else other employers in high-cost-of-living areas are offering and doing,” said Alissa Farrell, Aspen’s administrative services director. “Right now, it does come back to the standard tool — trying to find ways to purchase more housing units, frankly.”
The city currently sponsors 64 employee housing units in the Aspen area, and they are most commonly reserved for emergency personnel such as police officers and other first responders who may need to get to a scene quickly. Employees are required to meet eligibility criteria to be sponsored for those units. The housing program will be discussed further in an Aspen City Council work session later this summer.
In addition, the city also offers competitive compensation, benefits and rewards and recognition programs for all employees. Depending on the person and the situation, the city may offer moving costs to accommodate new hires who need to relocate.
The housing program, competitive pay plan and social media campaigns are all strategies the city uses to try to attract new applicants, but the reality remains that there aren’t many interested candidates and some city departments could be short-staffed for a while longer.
Aspen Councilman Skippy Mesirow said he sees the strain that the vacancies are putting on the community, and it’s a strain that most of the country is feeling these days.
“If you are a parent and have a [recreation] center pass, we have been closed part of the weekend. The only time that you are likely to be able to use your pass, you can’t. That’s a big impact,” he said. “People reach out to me about traffic in the West End and say, ‘Hey, can we get additional police enforcement?’ Sorry, you can’t, we don’t even have enough to fully cover our needs and expectations in the core, so you’ll have to deal with it for now.”
Pitkin County is struggling with similar worker shortage issues, and the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority has cut its biweekly board meetings to one per month for the duration of the summer because they don’t have the numbers to complete everything that needs to be done between meetings.
Mesirow, who serves as vice chair of the board, said he feels the strain there too.
“At the APCHA level, there are things that the board really wants to move forward to make improvements for the community, and we do not have the staff levels to do what we’re doing,” he said. “With more staff, we could get more community work done.”
Torre said the staff the city does have in place have kept things moving at the municipal government level, which he appreciates, and he’s noticed the toll.
“Our staff has been amazing to fill the gaps and continue the work that comes from council as policy direction,” he said. “There’s definitely some delays here and there, but when you have fewer employees, the people that you do have are picking up slack and we’re definitely seeing that. The wear and tear on the city are definitely there.”