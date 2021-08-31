Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper generally lets her opinions be known on local topics of interest, with one notable exception — Aspen Skiing Company’s Pandora’s expansion proposal.
Clapper has recused herself from all official discussions concerning SkiCo’s desire to add 153 acres of new ski terrain near the top of Aspen Mountain and east of Richmond Hill Road. A public hearing on the issue was held last Wednesday and has been continued.
“My son in law works for the ski company on Aspen Mountain full time, year-round and he is directly associated with snowmaking,” Clapper said Monday. “There was a clear connection. There was no gray area. It was a clear black-and-white decision. … If I hadn’t recused [myself] it could have come back and it may well have come back as a clear conflict of interest and that wouldn’t have been good for any of the parties involved.”
As a result of Clapper removing herself from all discussions and the forthcoming final vote on SkiCo’s proposal, in theory, the Pandora’s expansion proposal could potentially end up with a split situation — again.
In an August 2019 meeting, commissioners were deadlocked on the proposal, with Kelly McNicholas Kury and Steve Child expressing opposition and George Newman and Greg Poschman generally in support just before an official vote was to be taken on second and final reading.
Realizing that Pandora’s likely would not be approved as a result of the tie, SkiCo withdrew its application and the project was stalled until recently, when SkiCo filed a new application.
Aside from Commissioner Francie Jacober now holding the seat previously held by Newman, the board’s makeup is the same now as it was two years ago.
Given the amount of time Pitkin County staff, SkiCo and community members — both for and against it — have invested into the Pandora’s issue, Clapper said she was frustrated to have to recuse herself again.
But she stood by her decision on Monday.
“Begrudgingly, I felt it necessary to step out just to be clear and upfront,” Clapper said. “It’s difficult because I think I bring to the board a lot of history, a lot of land use history, and I … would be a good part of the conversations on land use decisions. So, it is frustrating for me.
“It’s frustrating for me to read in the paper about what happened ... and not be able to be a part of the conversation.”
Pitkin County’s Home Rule Charter is clear in saying that commissioners shall not vote or participate in any decision-making process which “affects any entity in which he/she has a financial interest or which any member of his/her family has a financial interest.”
According the charter, family includes “son-in-law.”
In an email Monday, Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications, said the company had not taken a position “one way or another” as to whether Clapper should have recused herself from considering the application.
“It is her prerogative, with legal advice, to weigh, consider and decide this question,” Hanle said.
Following last Wednesday’s lengthy public hearing concerning the proposal, commissioners will tour the site at 9 a.m. Wednesday near the top of Aspen Mountain, in person, without Clapper in attendance. The site visit will be open to the public.
“The bottom line is to be consistent and honest,” Clapper said. “I know that’s hard for people to believe — that politicians can be consistent and honest — but I do the best I can to do so.”