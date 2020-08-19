The fall semester for Colorado Mountain College students begins Aug. 24 and preliminary enrollment figures are tracking “fairly flat” as compared to this time last year, the school reported Tuesday.
“Compared to the same period before the start of fall semester 2019, college-wide full-time equivalency or FTE – a measure that synthesizes both the number of individual students and their course loads – increased approximately 1% for credit classes,” according to a press release.
“Enrollment in other classes – including English as a second language and high school equivalency – appears similar to the same time last year,” it continued.
The pace of enrollment could change in the next few weeks, however, as registration for concurrent enrollment courses in many CMC district high schools is delayed this year, the press release noted.
Because fewer non-credit and community education courses will be held in person this semester due to COVID-19 related precautionary measures, those classes may also have lower enrollment when compared year-over-year.
Most classes start the week of Aug. 24, with others commencing throughout the semester.
“I love the first day of fall semester because it’s all about possibility,” stated Steven Skadron, CMC vice president and campus dean in Aspen and Carbondale.
Fall 2020 Trail Map
According to CMC’s release, in June the college announced its plan for offering fall courses that it termed “CMC’s Fall 2020 Trail Map.”
“The plan was designed to be flexible so that courses could be adapted to a changing landscape during the global pandemic. And so far, the plan is being implemented exactly as it was set out in June,” it was noted.
CMC is offering three types of courses, “Flex,” “In-Person” and “Online Anytime.” They work like this:
Flex courses follow a designated class schedule, including dates and times and will be conducted using video conferencing technology. “While not guaranteed, Flex courses have the option to include face-to-face components such as small group discussions or group projects,” according to CMC.
In-person courses “cannot be delivered remotely, and will be offered face-to-face at a designated time and location, adhering to enhanced physical distancing guidelines,” according to the college. These classes may include some video conferences or some online learning “but will require a student to be physically present for all or portions of the course.”
“Online Anytime” courses won’t require in-person attendance nor will they have a designated schedule of video meeting times. “Students must complete the coursework in the time frame outlined in the syllabus,” according to CMC.
“For all categories of courses, additional and intentional efforts to support students will come in the form of on-campus technology access, on-campus and virtual tutoring, advising and regular communications,” the release noted.
For the 2020-21 academic year, CMC has made some changes to its housing policies. There will be reduced capacity in residence halls at the Steamboat Springs, Spring Valley and Leadville campuses as those dorms will now contain more single rooms as well as a limited amount of double rooms. In concert with the COVID-related changes, for the upcoming academic year CMC has waived the requirement that new students live on campus.
For a full explanation of the college’s plan, go tohttp://coloradomtn.edu/trailmap. For registration information visithttps://coloradomtn.edu/classes/ or call 800-621-8559.