Travis Benson’s decision to get out of trading commodities and get into snowcat driving for Aspen Skiing Co. in 2006 paid dividends that he considers priceless.
What was intended to be a short break from the hustle and bustle of an intense daytime job transformed into a career in the ski industry. It’s even sweeter that he’s been able to manage two of the mountains that he skied growing up in Aspen and as a young adult.
Benson, 45, took the reins as manager of Aspen Mountain this year after holding the same position at Buttermilk the prior four seasons. He is very proud of his time at Buttermilk and equally proud of his new gig.
“It is, I would argue, one of the best jobs in our community, being on the mountain and interacting not only with the locals but with our guests,” Benson said. “There’s points when traveling up from downvalley, you turn the corner and you see Aspen Mountain there just as you’re coming across Shale Bluffs and it’s an honor. That’s the best way to put it — it’s an honor to be part of it and part of this time.”
Benson’s family moved to the Roaring Fork Valley from Fort Collins, Colorado, when he was a third grader and he embraced the mountain lifestyle. He spent his weekends on skis, exploring Buttermilk, Snowmass and Aspen Mountain. Aspen Highlands was still independently owned while he was young, so he didn’t ski there as much.
“I feel that I could hold my own” as a skier, said Benson, who graduated from Aspen High School in 1995. “I know there are some local kids that could definitely out-ski me that were out of my class. There’s no question about that. I would argue that anybody that went to school here and was able to ski on weekends is going to be in the top echelon of skiers not only in the country but in the world.”
His interests in high school expanded to various sports. He went on to play football at what is now Mesa State University and got interested in working with his father as a day trader. At age 26 or 27, he said, he decided to sell his interest in the business and try something else. He struck gold.
Benson became part of SkiCo’s vaunted grooming crew. Driving a snowcat on multiple passes over the trails at West Buttermilk each night, he said, gets you intimately familiar with the terrain.
“Cats is amazing,” he said. “It’s [working] graveyard and being able to watch the sun rise. There’s a certain calmness in the air and the sparkle of the snow right when the sun hits it. There’s certain days that it’s just mind-blowing.”
He loved the challenge of working under different conditions every night. Sometimes there were several inches of snow. Other times the groomers made the best of the hard pack after a dry spell. Regardless of conditions, the mentality of groomers is to leave the “absolute best product,” he said.
Benson was also on summer trails crew and as time marched on, his experiences expanded. He got involved in snowmaking and worked with the parks and pipes maintenance crew. He was selected as Buttermilk Mountain manager in 2018-19, when Susan Cross transferred from that position to take over as Snowmass Mountain manager.
Benson’s background as a football player and coach is reflected in how he talks about his work with SkiCo. Benson served two separate times as head football coach at Aspen High School. He talks about team effort at the ski areas and downplays his role as an individual.
“It’s the people around you that bring you such joy,” he said. “It’s been consistent from Buttermilk to here.”
Buttermilk will forever be associated with the X Games and the spotlight the big-time event shines on the small ski area. Benson said the X Games team — as well as SkiCo’s events staff and Buttermilk’s regular crew — made oversight of the internationally watche event pretty easy.
“By the time I stepped into that role, it was such a well-oiled machine,” he said.
In the bigger picture, every person at the ski areas feels pressure to operate the ski slopes well, he insisted.
“The hard part is getting open and once you’re open, it’s just managing day-to-day,” he said.
He applied for the Aspen Mountain manager position when J.T. Welden stepped down after last ski season. He had a lot of conversations with his peers and decided to go for it. He was selected and transferred over last summer.
“I would say it’s bittersweet because there’s a big part of your heart that’s with a place. I mean, my kids were basically raised on Buttermilk,” Benson said. “So there’s a certain element of that, but I’m super excited for the opportunity. The team here was unbelievably welcoming. It’s exciting to experience change. While the job is 99% the same job, it’s new people and getting to experience a new team that has truly welcomed me.”
For the record, he noted, Buttermilk has played a role in the training of all four SkiCo mountain managers. Aspen Highlands Mountain Manager Kevin Hagerty previously worked in that role at Buttermilk, as did Snowmass Mountain Manager Susan Cross. New Buttermilk Mountain Manager Buck Erickson has worked with SkiCo since 2003, most recently as managing director of events. In his prior role, he oversaw SkiCo’s relationship with X Games and worked extensively at Buttermilk.
Benson’s transition to Aspen Mountain received a big boost this fall from Mother Nature. Aspen Mountain and Snowmass opened five days early due to lots of natural snow and ideal conditions for snowmaking.
“The team was able to execute and lay a great product with man-made snow,” Benson said. “They were basically moved off the more main side of Aspen Mountain and over to Ruthie’s (by opening day). To have the snowmaking in Spar Gulch before opening and getting the equipment out is incredible for the team to be able to pull that off.”
Obviously, one of the perks of working as a mountain manager is getting onto the slopes nearly every day. “It’s always been my joke that you want to be the mountain manager, not the office manager,” Benson said.
He’s skiing with members of the team and trying to learn “their little pockets and their little surprise treats,” he said. As a kid, he loved skiing the local areas with his friends and learning different lines through the trees and secret jumps. But the amazing thing about the ski slopes is there’s always something new to be discovered.
“I think everybody in this community knows you can ski mountains and you can do it all your life and find a new line unexpectedly at any point in time. It’s a life-long learn,” Benson said.
Being ingrained in the community for so long means that while on the slopes, Benson regularly runs into a steady stream of old friends, former football players that he coached and his current peers. Benson and his wife, Sarah, a science teacher at Aspen High School, live in the midvalley with their two sons. Tanner is a junior and Ryley is a freshman, both at Aspen High School.
Benson is eager for the critical holiday period and the season to unfold, in part because the snow conditions are so good. He faces an active summer as well with the installation of the Pandora’s ski lift and the opening next season of the associated 150 acres of terrain on the upper east side of the mountain.
If he finds anything daunting about taking the helm of Aspen’s flagship mountain — with its dedicated locals, demanding visitors and constant spotlight — he’s not showing it. Maybe it’s a football coach thing.
“It’s a unique occupation where people are truly out here enjoying probably some of their favorite things to do, whether it’s snowboarding or skiing or even getting up on the mountain as a foot passenger,” Benson said. “It’s not like you’re interacting with them, how do I say it, in an IRS office. People are excited to be here so it makes it a lot easier.”