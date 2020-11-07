A 43-year-old man from Niwot fell to his death Friday afternoon from the ridge between South Maroon and North Maroon peaks, marking the first fatality of the season in the area.
At about 12:30 p.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a distress call from a pair of climbers on the summit of North Maroon Peak reporting to have seen a solo climber fall while traversing the ridgeline between South Maroon Peak and North Maroon Peak, said Sergeant Dustin Gray of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’ve partially notified some family right now, so at the moment, we’re still not releasing the name,” he explained.
Shortly after PCSO was notified, rescuers from Mountain Rescue Aspen were informed of the situation. Beginning at approximately 1:43 p.m., four MRA teams dispatched into the field, including a rescue team from the U.S. Army National Guard High Altitude Aviation Training Site, or HAATS. Two rescue teams entered the field on foot, and another rescue team remained at Maroon Lake on ground standby with a helicopter from CareFlight of the Rockies.
“Twenty-five total [rescue workers] were involved, 15 people were in the field in four team,” Gray said. “We believe that the fall happened right around noon, and the climbers that witnessed it didn't have cell service until they hit the summit of North Rim, so they called about 12:30.
“By about 2:45, [the] rescue team on the HAATS helicopter actually spotted the victim, then about 10, 15 minutes later were able to lower down, [and] determine he was dead,” Gray continued.
Gray said that while the victim had been climbing alone, he joined a two-person group along the way.
“They heard a yell, turned back, saw that he slipped and had taken a … fall,” he said.
The climber was reported to have fallen upwards of 1,000 feet down a narrow gully to the southeast of the summit of North Maroon Peak. Based on the injuries the climber had sustained, the fall “was not survivable,” Gray said. A short time later, the MRA team and the deceased climber were hoisted into the HAATS helicopter and flown to the Aspen Pitkin County Airport and transported to Aspen Valley Hospital, where the deceased was met by the Pitkin County deputy coroner.
By 5:30 p.m., all MRA rescue team members had returned to the rescue center. A short time later, the incident was declared closed.