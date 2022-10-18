U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland advanced an application Monday to withdraw 225,000 acres of the Thompson Divide from future oil and gas leasing, triggering a 90-day period during which the public can weigh in.
The input will include a public meeting Dec. 14 at the Carbondale Fire Department. The time and other details will be released closer to the event.
“The withdrawal is proposed for a period of 20 years to protect agricultural, ranching, wildlife, air quality, recreational, ecological and scenic values in the Thompson Divide Area of Colorado,” explains a notice published Monday in the Federal Register. The publication is a requirement for studying the proposal.
President Joe Biden announced the move Wednesday when he visited Eagle County to designate the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service submitted the request. Haaland’s proposal to withdraw the Thompson Divide lands also triggers a two-year period that prohibits new mining claims and the issuance of new federal mineral leases while an environmental analysis is undertaken and more public comment is collected.
The action doesn’t affect existing leases and gas activity in the area west of Carbondale. Ironically, the Wolf Creek Gas Storage Area is vital for supplying energy to the Roaring Fork Valley in winter. The Wolf Creek field was developed in the 1950s about 12 miles southwest of Carbondale, in extreme western Pitkin County. The wells were tapped in 1972 and the field is used as underground storage of natural gas that is shipped out via pipeline when demand spikes in the Roaring Fork Valley.
The proposed withdrawal period of 20 years is defined by federal law, not an arbitrary number.
“By law, the Secretary of the Interior can withdraw these lands for a maximum of 20 years,” a recent press release from the Interior Department notes. “Only Congress can legislate a permanent withdrawal.”
Wilderness Workshop, a Carbondale-based environmental conservation group that has been working since the early 2000s to prevent oil and gas development in Thompson Divide, credited Haaland for the action and said it will continue to work for permanent withdrawal of Thompson Divide. At this point, the organization doesn’t consider the area “saved” but said it is a step in the right direction.
“The proposed 20-year mineral withdrawal would bring certainty to our community while we continue working for permanent protections through the CORE Act,” Peter Hart, Wilderness Workshop legal director, said in a statement.
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy — or CORE — Act has passed the U.S. House of Representatives five times but has failed to pass in the U.S. Senate. Wilderness Workshop is part of a coalition still fighting for its approval.
In addition, Wilderness Workshop and its partners are trying to make sure existing gas leases remain undeveloped and are “cleared from the books.”
The Colorado Oil and Gas Association was not immediately ready to provide a comment on the withdrawal proposal when contacted by the Aspen Daily News on Monday.
The Biden administration appeared to downplay the impact of the proposed action in a media release issued on the day of the announcement.
“The Thompson Divide area has not been available to oil and gas leasing for several years, and there is no current or planned oil exploration or production in the area,” the release says. “Pre-existing natural gas leases in the area would be unaffected by this proposed mineral withdrawal. These pre-existing and unaffected natural gas-related leases in the Thompson Divide area constitute less than 1% of the more-than 3,000 active federal leases in the state of Colorado.”
But a coalition of foes of gas production in Thompson Divide welcomed the news. Environmental groups, ranchers and local elected officials were caught off guard when tens of thousands of acres of land were offered for leasing by the federal government during the drilling boom in the early 2000s.
Thousands of acres had already been leased by oil companies when a coalition of conservationists and cowboys rallied through the Thompson Divide Coalition to try to eliminate further leasing in 2009. Ranchers are concerned about the effects of oil-and-gas exploration and production on their cattle-grazing lands. People who fish and hunt are concerned about the effects on the natural environment.
The Interior Department’s notice in the Federal Register said the land proposed to be withdrawn includes 200,518 acres in national forest, 15,465 acres on BLM-managed spaces and 8,810 acres on reserved federal mineral interest.
Comments should be sent to State Director, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado State Office, 2850 Youngfield St., Lake, CO 80215 or emailed to BLM_CO_Thompson_Divide@blm.gov.