The backcountry ski season is young but there was already a “close call” in the mountains south of Ashcroft and conditions remain perilous in certain places, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said in its report Friday.
Two skiers ventured out on Greg Mace Peak on Oct. 27 when one of them triggered a slide that took the skier on a 1,000-foot ride down a gully, according to a report the skiers filed a few days later with CAIC.
The first skier descended a short chute that fed into a larger one below. The skier traveled about halfway down, stopped behind a large rock outcropping and reported concerning conditions to the second skier, the report said. The first skier advised the second to make a large ski cut across the larger adjacent slope. While doing so, the second skier triggered a storm slab but both skiers were “out of harm’s way,” the report said.
“Skier 2 then began to descend the bed surface when a second avalanche was triggered, releasing the wind slab beneath and breaking all the way to the ground,” the report continued. “Skier 2 was caught and carried for about 1,000 feet to the bottom of the couloir. Skier 2 was not buried or injured.”
Brian Lazar, CAIC deputy director and Central Mountains lead forecaster, said it was fortunate the incident wasn’t worse.
“A 1,000-foot ride is never trivial but in a 1,000-foot ride in early season conditions you are being dragged across the ground, right, so there are rocks, stumps, downed timber and shallowly buried obstacles,” he said. “It’s really fortunate that no one was injured in that ride.”
CAIC’s report on Friday advised backcountry travelers to be wary even though it is early in the season. One of the areas with the deepest snowpack in the state is between Marble and the Aspen-Snowmass ski areas.
“In these areas we can now see avalanches big enough to bury or kill you,” the Friday report said. The Greg Mace Peak incident “clearly demonstrates the kind of avalanche you can trigger.”
The area southwest of Aspen and over toward Marble is rated in the “moderate” avalanche warning, or 2 on a scale of 5, and will likely remain that way through the weekend, the CAIC report said.
Lazar said it’s too early to determine what type of avalanche season the Central Mountains will experience based on the first month of snowfall. It is typical for Colorado to get snow early in October, then to have a dry period where the base layer is exposed to the elements and essentially rots. There is a poor bond with the snowfall that follows, and avalanches can be triggered. Time will tell if that scenario unfolds this season.
“We tend to not like early season snow because it has the potential to create a weak foundation for the rest of our snowpack, but that’s not always the case,” Lazar said. “Early season snow is not unusual. We have early season snow in most years. Some of those years turn into bad avalanche years but some don’t.”
Weather over the next few weeks will determine how the snowpack develops and how the avalanche season plays out. That bottom layer is too thick to melt out, so the best chance for avoiding a problematic foundation is to get more snow.
“What we’re hoping at this point is to bury this early season snow as deep and as quickly as we can,” Lazar said.
Website information
The avalanche center has tweaked its website to keep backcountry travelers better informed. The prior site featured a map that divided the Colorado mountains into zones and provided an avalanche forecast. It was difficult to convey differences and nuances within the zones. Now the map is oriented around conditions rather than the geographic zones, so variations within a specific area can better be conveyed, Lazar said.
For example, in what was considered the Aspen zone, conditions can be considerably different on Independence Pass than in the Marble area. This map now better reflects those differences.
“The forecast zones will change with the conditions,” Lazar said.
Other tweaks include weather and avalanche forecasts for specific areas. A user can put the name of a mountain or trail in the search bar and find the current avalanche rating for that area as well as the weather forecast. The search engine also has conditions archived from prior days.
The standard weather forecast also gets more specific, dividing the Central Mountain forecast into areas such as Independence Pass, Hayden Peak, Schofield Pass and McClure Pass.
In another tweak, the avalanche forecast will be issued at 4:30 p.m. each day for the following two days. It will be updated in the morning if warranted by weather overnight. The avalanche forecast was previously issued early each morning. The thought was it would help advance planning by issuing the forecast in the afternoon, Lazar said.
CAIC has provided tutorials to help website users key into the changes. Go to avalanche.state.co.us/ and click on the drop bar below “forecasts.” The tutorials are under the “help” section.
For skiers and riders who don’t want to head into the backcountry to get their thrills, the ski areas provide an alternative. Aspen Skiing Co. emailed people on its uphill list on Wednesday to remind them they must purchase an uphill pass and display it while on ski-areas’ slopes, even prior to areas’ openings.
Mountain operations teams have been at the ski areas since Nov. 1 to prepare for opening. “There will be snowmaking, cats, four-wheelers and other hazards to consider as you head uphill,” said SkiCo’s uphill update from Katie Ertl, SkiCo senior vice president of mountain operations. The Mountain Announcements page of SkiCo’s website will have current updates and closures.