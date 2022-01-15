What was supposed to be a three-day hearing over whether a former Aspen bartender convicted of felony sexual assault and sentenced to prison should get a new trial was on Friday extended to a fourth day, on Tuesday.
Peter Nardi, whose jury trial was in 2014, has retained new counsel, Lafayette-based Nancy Holton. She argued to Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin that her client did not receive effective assistance of counsel in his trial, a Constitutional right guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment.
Namely at question was the sound mindedness of then-defense attorney John Van Ness, who died of Alzheimer’s in 2019, and whether the verdict in Nardi’s case would have seriously been altered had the defendant had an expert witness to testify regarding forensic evidence.
“I don’t think it can be seriously argued that defense counsel failed to pursue experts for the defendant under the record as it has been presented. The defense counsel did — they had experts lined up well in advance, in fact,” Seldin said Friday.
The reason the defense did not have any expert witnesses testify during the actual trial came down to a matter of payment, the judge continued.
“And the fee agreement said Mr. Nardi was responsible to pay those experts. Nardi didn’t have the money, so they made the request to the court. And they made it, seems to me, in a timely way, all things considered,” Seldin said.
Gail Nichols, the now-retired judge who presided over the 2014 criminal case, approved allowing the judicial department to assist in paying the expert witness fees — but not enough to cover the total cost.
The sticking point gets to a short period of time, at the start of the actual trial. Because the off-season had begun, Nardi — a longtime bartender in Aspen’s seasonal economy — saw the sharp decline in income that comes with fewer tipping tourists in town, potentially making Nardi indigent (someone without sufficient income to afford legal defense).
“Frankly, this case only raises that scenario because Mr. Nardi for this very small period of time appears to qualify as indigent,” Seldin said.
It will be up to the defense to persuade the judge that Nardi was an indigent defendant entitled to expert witness testimony — and that the lack thereof created enough prejudice to have seriously altered the outcome of the case — which was something Holton was not prepared to do Friday afternoon after hearing Seldin’s feedback on what he considered the finer points of the hearing.
“I think I’ve given you everything you need to know so you can help the court reach the decision it needs to reach,” Seldin said, to which Holton replied that she would “ask the court for a bit of leeway” in scheduling closing statements.
“I would like to be complete with this today. I certainly feel like I can be prepared for closing this afternoon,” Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham said, though he did not object “strongly” to Holton’s request.
Nottingham maintained in court that the defense had done its job and due diligence in representing Nardi in 2014, and that rather it was Nardi’s own actions and testimony that likely cinched the guilty verdict. Nardi, who has maintained his innocence, refused to consider a plea deal, and so his original defense team framed the case as a “he-said, she-said” circumstance.
It was a notion that made Jason Slothouber — who was part of the prosecution team in the 2014 case — literally laugh out loud, he said during his testimony Friday as a witness.
“It couldn’t be farther from that because the testimonies were so diametrically opposed that one person had to be completely lying, and the jury needed to determine whether we had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that that person was Mr. Nardi who was lying,” he said.
In July 2014, Nichols sentenced Nardi to 11 years to life on the sexual-assault charge alone. It was in April of that same year that Nardi was convicted of sexual assault and two lesser felonies, along with three misdemeanors.
In August 2018, a Court of Appeals ruling led Seldin to lessen that sentence to five years to life. Combined with the additional four-year sentence that the appeals court did not find was made in error, it changed Nardi’s effective sentence to nine years to life (from Nichols’ original 15 years to life). However, because of the indeterminate sentencing on the sexual assault, Nardi is not eligible for release from the Department of Corrections until he admits to his actions on which he was convicted and undergoes a stringent sex-offender rehabilitation program.
Closing arguments will be made via Webex on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. The prosecution and defense each will be given 30 minutes to make their final points.