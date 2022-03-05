In slightly more than 20 pages, the city of Aspen and the Aspen Board of Realtors each made their final arguments on Friday to the Pitkin County District Court in the preliminary injunction case calling into question the legality of Ordinance 27, which temporarily paused short-term rental permits and residential development in Aspen.
Both sides were given until 5 p.m. Friday to submit written closing arguments instead of presenting them orally at a motions hearing on Feb. 25. The lawsuit follows months of scrutiny over Ordinance 27, which was passed unanimously by Aspen City Council in a special meeting on Dec. 8 on the grounds that there was an emergency.
“We have stated from the beginning that the city should have undertaken its land use code amendment process in the ordinary course, without a moratorium and certainly not on trumped-up ‘emergency’ grounds,” Chris Bryan, the Garfield & Hecht attorney representing ABOR, said via email on Friday.
In his closing statement, Bryan argued that the city violated Colorado’s open meetings law when it failed to give full and timely notice to the public that Ordinance 27 would be discussed by the council on Dec. 7. He added that the city also violated the city charter by claiming there was an emergency when there wasn’t one, as well as violated ABOR’s due process rights in the way it went about enacting the moratorium. As a result, ABOR members have suffered irreparable harm, the plaintiff argues.
“Government has awesome power — but it’s not unfettered,” Bryan wrote. “Local, state and federal law requires the deliberate, transparent and rational use of that power. Like a prosecutor who commits a disclosure violation or abuses her power, the city here must be held accountable and face the consequences of its violating the OML and its city charter and applicable due process guarantees.”
Bryan also included a timeline of events that led to the passage of Ordinance 27, stretching all the way back to pre-2021 when members of the city council began discussing the impacts of STRs on climate change and the community.
The document also includes a recap of an email sent by Community Development Director Phillip Supino early in the morning of Dec. 8 to city staff, in which he apologized for not providing advance notice of the emergency ordinance, saying “it was necessary to keep the possible stoppage to residential construction quiet until Council was ready to hear the ordinance.”
In response, the city argued in its own written closing statement that Supino’s email meant nothing more than a “pragmatic effort to not broadcast a potential moratorium and create a rush of applications that would be exempt from its reach.”
The city also argued that the adoption of Ordinance 27 was valid and in compliance with the open meetings law. Counsel argued that the court must decide the basis on which to challenge the validity of the ordinance and consider the standards for its notice.
The city’s counsel declined to comment further at this time.
The question now is what will happen next. If the court rules in favor of ABOR, Ordinance 27 will be enjoined and stayed, meaning that the moratorium will no longer be in effect, Bryan said.
However, the city has said that regardless of the outcome, work to amend the land use code and regulate STRs will continue. The city will legally be free to go on with its work plan — which outlines public outreach efforts and work sessions stretching into June — but there will be no moratorium.
Regardless, the damage is done, according to Bryan.
“The harm suffered by ABOR and its members cannot be remedied because the damages are incompressible or unquantifiable such that the harm is by law irreparable,” Bryan said.
He added that the injunction will also serve in the public’s best interest, which the city disputes.
Judge Anne Norrdin did not give an exact date for when she expected to be ready with a decision, but said on Feb. 25 that she would “get an order out as soon as possible.”