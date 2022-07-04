Marc Ganzi’s MVP performance built excitement for himself and the burgeoning season at Aspen Valley Polo Club.
In three matches in Sunday’s Independence Cup, AVPC co-founder Ganzi scored five goals for Los Amigos, the most in the tournament and leading his team to the title in the three-team round robin. His five scores edged out numerous players who scored four, including Los Amigos teammate Paul Foster.
“That never happens,” Ganzi said of winning MVP. “That was not a hometown job. I told Paul when we were walking in that some days the ball looks like a golf ball and some days it looks like a beach ball. Today, I don’t think I missed a ball — everything clicked.”
Los Amigos drew their first match with NetJets 5-5 before Ganzi beat the clock in their second match with a coast-to-coast goal to score his fifth goal and topple Casablanca 6-2 at McClure River Ranch, just off Catherine Store Road near Carbondale. Casablanca also fell to NetJets by a score of 6-3, securing second place in the tournament, introducing some of this year’s roster of 40-plus competitors for the first time.
The champion Los Amigos were made up of Ganzi, Foster and Argentinian standout Gonzalito Pieres and Tomacho Pieres. The 39-year-old Gonzalito, the son of Argentinian great Gonzalo Pieres, Sr., himself is rated a 10-goaler in the U.S. — the highest handicap given. He is the cousin of Polito Pieres, the highest-rated American-born polo player.
NetJets featured Melissa Ganzi — co-founder of APVC with her husband Marc — Nacho Figueras, Alejandro Novillo Astrada — a 7-goaler and a member of another prominent Argentinian polo family — and Juan Bollini, AVPC’s director of operations.
On Casablanca was Alejandra Foster, Grant Ganzi, Torito Ruiz and Nic Roldan, the second-highest rated American-born player, according to a release from AVPC.
Marc Ganzi says that among the rosters for AVPC’s summer calendar are eight of the top 20 players in the world.
“Pros can go wherever they want to go in the summer. They can go to London, they can go to the Hamptons, they can go to Santa Barbara. But when they get the invitation to come here, they come pretty fast because this is a good environment, and they’re all getting ready for the Argentine Open in December, so this is a good place to train at high altitude,” Ganzi said. “We’re happy with the level of play. The level’s really quite high.”
AVPC’s communications have pushed the Roaring Fork Valley as the summer destination for polo, a tweak on previous language that said the club wanted it to become such. Now, with multiple venues, world-class players and a club-high 13 events scheduled, Ganzi believes the club is in the “sweet spot” of registered players.
The club also offers youth polo and a school, but the marquee remains its high-level talent and its free-to-access tournaments. The tournaments are branded as family-friendly, with food and drink options and no charge to attend. The play is high-level, with some physical play, but played more among friends and for fun than for wins.
“[These are] the same high-quality players, but it’s a lot more friendly,” Foster said. “We have a lot of people bringing their families, it’s a lot more casual. Yeah, there’s crashing — everybody’s playing as hard as they can play — but it’s on a pretty friendly basis.”
Adding to the camaraderie is the club’s shuffling of rosters in between tournaments. The same players are unlikely to play with each other from week to week. Last year, Ganzi also won the Independence Cup, but on a team called La Karina with teammates Roldan — tournament MVP — Brian Boyd and Sugar Erskine.
Twelve tournaments remain on the calendar for AVPC, with the ChukkerTV Cup next, named for the webcasting affiliate of the club. Specific dates are not listed on the website, with ChukkerTV acknowledging on its broadcast that dates are subject to change due to weather.
Updates will be available at aspenvalleypoloclub.com