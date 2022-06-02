A bill pushed by Colorado Mountain College was signed into law by Gov. Polis last week, expanding access to higher education for undocumented students.
Prior to the passing of House Bill 1155 “In-state Tuition for Colorado High School Graduates,” undocumented students faced stricter requirements to qualify for in-state tuition than their resident peers. The new bill “levels the playing field” for residential and undocumented students, CMC Chief Operating Officer Matt Gianneschi said.
“This bill gave us the chance to say, with fidelity, ‘Hey, we’re going to open this up to as many people who are eligible to continue their education at Colorado Mountain College as we can,’” Gianneschi said. “Let’s try to find a way where we can make this a little simpler, remove some of those barriers and then say with integrity if you either graduate from high school in our community or earn your high school equivalency, you will earn the privilege to continue your education at the college.”
In 2013, Colorado passed the “Advancing Students for a Stronger Economy Tomorrow” bill, opening the door for undocumented students to legally receive in-state tuition at colleges. But the restrictions were often disqualifying. Students had to attend a Colorado high school for three years — compared to just one for their residential peers. Students utilizing ASSET law were also required to enroll in college within 12 months of graduation, a prohibitive condition for some students who were forced to work or provide care for their families immediately out of high school.
Bill 1155 changes the requirements so that all students, regardless of residency status, are required to attend a Colorado high school for just one year and have three years following graduation to enroll in college to be eligible for in-state tuition.
At CMC, that more than halves the tuition rate per credit hour, going from $480 for an associate or bachelor’s degree to $195.
The bill was originated by CMC and carried by state Reps. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, and Perry Will, R-New Castle, providing bipartisan support at the head of the discussion. State Sens. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, and Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, also were prime sponsors of the bill.
“It assists the student population and makes it easier for an institution to determine who is and isn’t eligible for in-state tuition status,” Will said at the bill’s introduction to the House Education Committee on April 6. “For ASSET students who didn’t enroll within that one-year period after graduating, they lost their ability to qualify for in-state tuition and for all intents and purposes will forgo college education, and that hurts everyone.”
Neither McCluskie nor Will responded to requests for comment for this story.
CMC does not know exactly how many undocumented students it currently enrolls, with optional fields on its application packet to indicate location of residence for credit-seeking students, including an undocumented selection. Among the college’s 5,543 “credit” students in the spring semester, 116 self-reported as DACA or “no official status” students.
At an event in Denver celebrating the signing of the bill in Denver on May 26, CMC Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives Yesenia Silva Estrada spoke about the bill.
“During my career working in our rural mountain regions I have seen thousands of students without the ability to gain an education,” Silva Estrada said. “House Bill 1155 will help these students, especially those from our rural communities, get back on track, fill the jobs in our local businesses and fully participate in our economy.”
She added that these issues were exacerbated by the pandemic. Students who graduated from high school in 2020 saw their in-state eligibility expire in 2021 as COVID-19 threw uncertainty into the landscape of higher education. With the passing of HB 1155, those same students will see their eligibility for in-state tuition reinstated with a new deadline in 2023.
For CMC, the intention is to increase opportunities in mountain communities for higher training that are already here, with the added bonus of the bill providing more opportunities for undocumented students statewide.
“We said, ‘What’s the right thing to do for our communities?’” Gianneschi said. If the goal is to have as many well-trained workers in our communities who already have housing, they’ve solved the biggest challenge for anybody in our communities. Let’s give them a chance to come into the college, improve their skills.”