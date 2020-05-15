Typically on graduation day, Colorado Mountain College nursing students participate in a pinning ceremony that goes back to the founder of nursing herself, Florence Nightingale. A member of the nursing student’s family will place the pin on them, in acknowledgement of the sacrifice the whole family had to make through the intense years of study, and welcoming them to the profession.
Today, however, the class of 2020 will watch pre-recorded speeches posted to the internet beginning at noon. For Emily Bergman, 25, who is one exam away from being a registered nurse, it’s a bittersweet celebration. Her husband would have been the one to pin her during the ceremony.
“I’m really bummed that unfortunately everything happened, and we don’t get to do that,” she said. “Because it has been a long process. But I know he is proud of me and I’m proud to be done.”
Bergman will probably miss the virtual ceremony all together: She’ll be working a shift at Valley View Hospital where she was able to quickly become a nurse intern when COVID-19 hit the valley, ending in-person classes earlier this semester.
Bergman remembers taking a class where she was tested on the differences between pandemics and epidemics. But when one actually hit, she still wasn’t sure what that meant for finishing school. Like the rest of the educational facilities in the valley, CMC made the call to go to online classes during spring break. At first it was unclear what that meant for the graduating nursing students, who are required to get 120 hours of clinical experience.
Bergman was worried she wouldn’t be able to graduate.
“If you don't graduate, then taking your test gets pushed back. Then getting a job gets pushed back. So that was really overwhelming because I’ve been in school for such a long time,
I was so ready to be done,” she said.
The timing was especially heartbreaking for those who were finishing up a degree that takes most students anywhere from 18 months to four years to complete.
“You know, nursing school is such a hard program,” Bergman continued. “And it takes a lot. You are kind of at the point in that last semester where you see the light at the end of the tunnel and then this happened, and you are like, ‘Oh my goodness, I might not finish this.’”
Then, on April 15, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order that changed the minimum requirements for students to enter health care professions. This allowed Colorado’s senior nursing class to finish up school, and helped ensure a new line of medical professionals was emerging to help the overwhelmed industry across the state.
“I issue this Executive Order to ensure that inpatient health care facilities have sufficient resources and personnel to treat patients suffering from COVID-19,” Polis wrote.
Among other provisions, the order allowed for nursing students to get a higher percentage of their clinical experience through virtual labs instead of in-person care.
Professor Judy Evans will be delivering the graduation speech today to the nursing students. She said members of this graduating class, in particular, have grown very close over the years — especially as they have navigated their final semester through the health crisis.
She said the governor’s order and other measures like it help address a longstanding need for more nurses.
“There is a horrid nursing shortage worldwide,” Evans said.
Evans has been a nurse for more than 40 years, and been teaching at CMC for the last 12 years. She is retiring this semester, leaving the campus along with the 2020 graduating class.
“You don’t ask for praise or for recognition but instead unwaveringly continue your amazing work no matter whether it is in the hospital, the classroom, the nursing lab or in doing hours,” she says in her speech to the graduates. “You have demonstrated true grit, determination, firmness of character and an indomitable spirit through this nursing program, and especially this last semester.”
Evans and her fellow instructors worked over spring break to figure out how to finish the semester through online teaching. A capstone class that was supposed to be working within long-term care facilities instead pivoted to working on infection control. And, in anticipation of the large percentages of deaths that they were seeing in senior living centers in other states, a group focused on studying ways to help support care providers faced with a high number of deaths.
Classes still met at the same time, once a week, over the internet. But even that was a stretch for some of Evans’ students, who have ranged in age from 19 to 60 over the course of her career.
“They were just flying by the seat of their pants because they had so much online availability at school; a lot of them didn’t have all that, printers, internet, etc. at home,” Evans said.
She had students who would sit in their cars, trying to get Wi-Fi from the library to their laptop; mothers who would attend class along with new babies in their laps; students who would mute their video feed because so many other family members were also at home, taking classes or making noise in the background.
She said all of that adversity brought the group closer together.
“They are so passionate. Our students come to class, and they do the reading. They do everything we ask them to do and more. It’s such a delight,” she said.
CMC students already had the ability to do a portion of their clinicals using a robot that can be set up with many different scenarios. It can demonstrate metabolics like changing temperature and sweat. Polis’ order allowed for an increase in the percent of clinics that can be done using the inanimate patient.
To stay socially distant, instructors would watch the student evaluate the animatronic patient over a video stream. Evans said research has shown that the complex scenarios that can be programmed into the virtual patient are a good stand-in for real clinical practice.
“We’ve known for years that high-fidelity simulation can replace 50% of clinical hours. What the pandemic has done is force us to move into that 50% area. That will be one of the answers to the nursing shortage,” she said.
For now, the executive order will allow for the students to continue counting a higher percentage of their experience in the virtual realm. But CMC Associate Dean of Nursing Dr. Betty Bembenek said she hopes the younger students will be able to make up for the clinical hours they missed this semester as soon as this summer.
“We do feel that human connecting and human caring really does have to have that human interaction,” Bembenek said.
She said the pandemic has certainly shown the importance of the career the students have chosen to enter.
“Nursing is public health. What better opportunity did they have to really think and process how they can make a difference in public health and the health of our patients. It was a fabulous learning experience, not one that you ever want to repeat. They are the pipeline to future nurses going forward. This will influence how they communicate with patients.”
The application period for the CMC nursing program closed in February, just before COVID-19 caused shutdowns across the country. The CMC nursing program is always popular. The school had 120 applications for 36 open slots.
“All of the students accepted their spots, so this has not changed their mind about nursing and how important it is,” Bembenek said.
And of the graduating students, the majority end up staying within their CMC communities.
“They live in these rural communities, and that's where they want to stay,” Bembenek said.
With today’s graduation ceremony coming off the heels of nurses appreciation week and a newfound respect worldwide for the frontline health care personnel who have been treating COVID-19 patients, it might be a solitary celebration — but nurses are not alone.
“These students now have a career that is very meaningful and contributes to our community in ways that they may not have thought of before,” Bembenek said. I think it really gets to the sense of value that nursing contributes to our society.”