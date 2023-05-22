Tom Buesch likes to sit in the back of the room during Colorado Mountain College’s graduation commencements, saying the proceedings make him emotional. He doesn’t don a robe with his fellow educators; he sits unassumingly in the crowd of friends and family of the graduates.
But on May 6, Buesch was summoned to the front during CMC President Carrie Hauser’s speech to a standing ovation. Buesch, after more than three decades waxing poetic about any of the numerous liberal arts courses he instructed at the Aspen campus, is set to retire.
After instructing hundreds — if not thousands — of students, many of them repeat, he’ll step away (at least from his full-time duties) to spend more time with his family. On Friday, in a gallery lined with with “artifacts” from Buesch’s office, around 100 students, colleagues and friends attended his “final lesson,” thanking him for his enthusiastic approach to teaching and the impacts he made on many.
“I knew everybody who came here so well, they’re not just people. They’re students,” Buesch said. “They all had personalities and their quirks and whatever, but they all loved learning and I think they see that I do too.”
As for his “final lesson,” Buesch used it to tell stories, setting the early tone by referencing a photo on one of the walls wearing a T-shirt that parodied The North Face with some crass humor.
He told of how he first started teaching at CMC in 1991 after working as an engineer. Buesch brought in a doctorate in German from Northwestern and experience with computers — neither of which the school offered. They asked if he could teach philosophy, and he emphatically said yes despite having little to no experience in it.
While working full-time as a programmer, he took on more courses, at one point reaching nine total — adding that the college requires special permission to teach more than five. So, when the college added a full-time teaching position, Buesch “walked into the room for the interview with the collection committee of say 10 people … and every single person in that room was my friend.”
He taught film, mythology, literature and a host of other classes over the years. He helped get the college involved with the Aspen Music Festival and secured two Faculty of the Year awards. Students became familiar with him as he used energy and humor to teach his classes.
“His passion for learning is prevalent in his teaching and this makes his classes fun,” student Aaron Lee said in his 2022-23 Faculty of the Year nomination materials in favor of Buesch. “He wants to be there and he wants to make an impact and a connection with his students.”
The gallery on Friday was lined with items describing Buesch: a Fanta orange soda (with accompanying note that Buesch “used to be addicted”), a bowl of Oreos (with a giant Oreo cake served at the reception), a stack of books, signed show posters from CMC’s Sopris Theatre Company, a typewriter with an ABBA CD that he supposed lost in the parking lot one winter and recovered in the spring.
Former classmates shared stories, one about a student letting her husband and daughter do a scene from the film "The Taming of the Shrew,” another saying the only time he ever had a disagreement with Buesch was when he failed him in his philosophy class. When he asked Buesch about the failing grade, he responded, “Mike, I caught you looking into the soul of the person next to you.”
President Hauser announced the creation of a scholarship fund in Buesch’s name.
“When I first arrived at the college I heard a lot about Tom and all these people say, ‘I have to take Tom’s class, I have to take Tom’s class again,’” Hauser said in her remarks. “I think that’s really a testament to an incredible artist. You’re an artist and you’re a teacher and you’re somebody that cares and I think people come back to what they love.”
Buesch said he has “really one accomplishment” in his time that he recognizes, and that’s never missing a class in his career, even despite some personal hardship in that time including a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
“It’s gratitude that these people wanted to come to my classes and learn,” Buesch said. “I have really been fortunate in that respect that people love my classes and I love having them in my class.”
Buesch will spend time with his five children, six grandchildren and great granddaughter, but was already talking to patrons of the party that he may find himself back at the front of a CMC classroom in the not-too-distant future.