The entrepreneurship enthusiast behind GlenX, Altai Chuluun, has a big vision for more deeply sowing the seeds of a more diversified economy through a local startup culture, and in the immediate term, he’s hoping to encourage as many applicants as possible to a national incubation program come from the Roaring Fork Valley.
The program, YES! — or Young Entrepreneur Success — is accepting applications for its winter cohort through Dec. 10. The latest in Bizworld.org programming, the 10-week course is entirely online by design, even before COVID-19 ushered a broadly virtual business era.
Thais Rezende, Bizworld CEO, said Wednesday in a phone interview that one of the staple values behind the company’s vision is accessibility, so hosting YES! via online platforms spoke to that goal.
“We knew we wanted to reach all the kids and all the students,” she said, adding that in Bizworld’s 20-year history has worked with students in every state in the U.S. and in 12 countries. “Trying to do it physically was going to be another barrier to overcome if they had to fly to Silicon Valley or to have access to their mentors in person.”
Rezende spoke passionately about inequities in entrepreneurship circles and how she views creating education as an integral role in challenging those inequities. Ultimately, she’d like to see entrepreneurship as a core pillar in high school and community college curricula.
“But many of the students we are inspiring don’t necessarily have the networks to access or the capital to access or how to launch that business idea that was born in the early days and make it a reality,” she said.
So often, business success stories start with seed funding provided through a family member or other affluent social network, she said.
“Young Entrepreneur Success is designed to perhaps overcome this barrier,” she said. “We give them access to mentors who can help them take their business idea to the next level. We do guide them step by step in how to put together a business plan, and we give them access to capital — up to $30,000 — if their business idea is a viable one [with a one-year incubation to launch].”
Only 20 applicants are selected for the prestigious program. Chuluun said that he knew of a few students from the Roaring Fork Valley who have already applied, though he’d like to see that number increase.
“It’s such a great opportunity. Right now, we have only three students from the region that have applied thus far,” he said. “It’d be amazing if we get a student from here that wins great startup-funding and mentorship from California investors. I wish I was 20 years old — I’d jump on it.”
To help get the word out before the Dec. 10 deadline, Chuluun has been working directly with Rezende in California and Colorado Mountain College closer to home.
“We are partnering with Altai because his bigger vision is really to create the opportunities for youth to achieve their dreams of entrepreneurship,” Rezende said. “He really is passionate about entrepreneurship as well and building economic opportunities for all. So our missions and vision really link in this sense. Since he’s really been working with youth in the Colorado state … he wanted to be our link to the youth there.”
Kristin Heath Colon, CMC vice president for advancement and foundation CEO, said Friday that she, too, has been working to encourage students to take advantage of the opportunity.
“I’ve been trying to push it out to our business students through all of our faculty and staff and also through our student portal and really hoping that CMC students will have the chance to apply and, ideally, be selected,” she said. “We’re just delighted that Altai thought of CMC, and we’re hoping students will apply.”
While Heath Colon has no doubt that students will recognize the potential lifelong advantages if chosen to be among the 20 cohort participants this winter, she also acknowledged the timing is tricky — the Dec. 10 deadline for applications falls right in the middle of finals week.
“Our faculty and staff are trying to be as innovative as possible and meet students where they are, and every student has a different learning environment right now, “ she said. “So trying to make sure they’re as successful as possible in the most basic sense for classes, much less remind them, ‘Oh hey, here’s an opportunity of a lifetime’ and right smack in the middle of finals, so it’ll be interesting to see if the timing works.”