Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus celebrated the school’s Roaring Fork Valley graduates over the past year in commencement ceremonies over the weekend.
CMC graduated 1,275 students with degrees, diplomas or certificates across its 11 campuses from last summer through this spring. Of those, 336 came from campuses in Aspen, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs or Spring Valley. On Friday and Saturday, those students were honored at the flagship Spring Valley campus. The general commencement was held Saturday morning at its fieldhouse.
“These graduates demonstrate how relevant Colorado Mountain College is in our communities,” CMC President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser said in a statement. “CMC offers learners — regardless of age, background or education — ways to pursue a wide variety of liberal arts degrees and career-relevant pathways to become teachers, business leaders, nurses, law enforcement officers, public lands stewards and more. Along with the CMC Board of Trustees, we are so proud of them.”
On Friday, the 12 graduates of the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy held their commencement exercise with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser giving the keynote address. Saturday morning started with the nurse pinning and graduation ceremony for students of the nursing program. The local college saw six students receive Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, 10 more receive an associate degree and 18 receive a nurse aide certificate.
The main ceremony held for students completing coursework outside of nursing and law enforcement was held later Saturday morning, with roughly 100 students in attendance; not all CMC students attend commencement ceremonies.
In total, the four campuses doled out around 180 bachelor’s and associate degrees. Ten pertained to education with an additional 17 certificates pertaining to early childhood education.
Former Denver Post Editor in Chief Greg Moore delivered the keynote address, highlighting his own upbringing as a first-generation college student. Moore also presented the new graduates with the challenges they’ll face in professional life, mentioning guns, homelessness, drugs, inequality and the rise of artificial intelligence.
“It will take a lot of energy and work to meet these challenges,” Moore said. “But first, and maybe most important, you will have to change our politics so that we can focus on solving these and other problems facing the American people. It is long past the time for the GI generation and the baby boomers to exit the stage so that you can take your rightful place in the arena.”
Moore concluded that the students must continue their learning, even those who aren’t pursuing further education at CMC or other institutions.
“Living in the mountains doesn’t isolate you from these challenges,” Moore said. “The experts tell us that the half-life of any skill that you have today is about five years, meaning five years from now you will have to learn a new set of skills to remain relevant.”
Associate of Arts degree recipient Amanda Bryan was nominated by staff to give the student address. Part of her journey at CMC was helping her maintain sobriety. She also served in student government and was a residential assistant and plans to pursue her Bachelor of Arts degree at Spring Valley.
“When I started at Colorado Mountain College I moved 1,500 miles across the country to a new state, a new town in the Rocky Mountains and here into the resident halls at Spring Valley,” Bryan said. “With barely a month of sobriety behind me, I had absolutely no clue how I would be successful and honestly I felt like I was just surviving minute-by-minute.
“It was overwhelming and terrifying but it was also exciting and full of potential and full of possibilities.”
Though the commencement was focused on the students, the ceremony also recognized Aspen instructor Tom Buesch, a long-time professor retiring after 32 years with the college, as well as Spring Valley campus Vice President and Dean Heather Exby, whose retirement was announced in February, making Saturday’s commencement her last in her current role.
“As I reflect on Heather’s retirement and contributions, she’s created a legacy of positive impact for our students, for the campus, for the college and for our communities,” Hauser said during her remarks.
Exby served as the dean starting in 2015.
Following the commencement, the classes of summer 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023 took photos and held a reception outside the fieldhouse under the watch of Mount Sopris as the clouds that threatened earlier in the day had dissipated.