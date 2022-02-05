Colorado Mountain College will be represented by three alumni and a full-time student — including Aspen’s Alex Ferreira — at this year’s Winter Olympics in China.
All four Colorado-educated athletes are strong contenders to medal in their respective events, according to a press release from CMC. Ferreira, who will compete for gold in the ski halfpipe event, will return to the Olympics this month to try for his second medal.
“We are so proud of our CMC alumni for stepping onto the Olympic stage once again to represent Team USA in Beijing,” CMC President Carrie Besnette Hauser said.
Having graduated from CMC Aspen with his bachelor’s degree in business administration last summer, Ferreira is the most recent graduate of the three — snowboarder Mick Dierdorff completed his degree in 2015 and skeleton champion Katie Uhlaender crossed the virtual stage in 2020. For 27-year-old Ferreira, obtaining a college education was essential to being well-prepared for life.
“A college education, or any education for that matter, is important just for the fact of gaining knowledge and bettering your life and bettering your society, your community,” Ferreira told CMC in 2019.
CMC offers the flexibility to earn a degree while working or preparing for athletic feats such as the Olympics with online learning services, Hauser said.
“Alex is a great example of this,” she said. “Here at CMC an elite athlete can pursue both their athletic goals and their academic goals.”
Ferreira will compete on the halfpipe on Feb. 16 at 9:30 p.m. MST. After taking home silver in 2018, he is a strong qualifier this year for gold. Ferreira also holds three Grand Prix titles, six X Games medals, five Dew Tour wins and six World Cups. He was also scheduled to compete in the X Games last month, but pulled out of the superpipe event just hours before the Sunday event in favor of preparing for his Olympic journey.
Steamboat Springs native Dierdorff holds an Associate of Arts degree in business from CMC Steamboat and will compete in the snowboard cross event at 8:15 p.m. MST on Feb. 9. Five-time Olympian Uhlaender holds an Associate of Arts degree from CMC Breckenridge and will make appearances on Feb. 6 and Feb. 10.
Up-and-coming snowboarder Zoe Kalapos will make her Olympic debut on the halfpipe at 8:30 p.m. MST on Feb. 8. She is currently pursuing an associate’s degree at CMC Vail Valley at Edwards. In total, more than 60 Olympic and Paralympic athletes have attended CMC.