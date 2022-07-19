Aspen School District gained seven more teachers than it lost over the summer, a reprieve from the staffing crisis that was brought on by a pandemic and continued environmental factors.
However, the crisis continues to loom for jobs that aren’t year round or full time: school bus drivers, food services and athletics coaches. As of Monday, 17 of the district’s 45 open positions listed on its job openings website are in athletics, including six varsity head coaching gigs. The school already replaced football’s head coach Travis Benson in the spring.
“Coaching is hard,” Aspen Athletic Director John Castrese said. “And it’s become harder and harder over time because of the expectations and the pressure. It’s not just a ball and a bat anymore. It takes time.”
Two of the head coaching jobs still listed as open were for sports beginning competition in August: boys tennis and softball. Castrese said that both positions will be filled before training camps early in the month, with a hire selected for tennis and candidates being interviewed currently.
The other head coaching vacancies are in nordic skiing, hockey, swimming and girls basketball as it relaunches varsity play this season. Ten more positions are for assistant slots. None of the openings are for spring sports.
Athletics coaches face the same challenges as many other support staff positions, such as inconsistent wages based on sporadic hours or incomplete or seasonal schedules and a need to commute from downvalley daily. But unlike bus drivers with a specific route or lunchroom workers, coaches have to work late hours for practices and games, often devoting weekends. Depending on the sport, morning practices may also be necessary.
Castrese said people commit to coaching to work with their own kids and other student athletes, get involved in the community, climb the coaching ladder or other reasons. Whatever it may be, those priorities can change and, with the rigorous schedules of coaches, it leads to a higher turnover rate.
He said that hockey coach Keith Howie wants to take more time with his wife, swim coach Katie Keel is going to EMT school and Annie Peck, who led the junior varsity girls basketball program, was commuting from Glenwood Springs and was unable to make the increased commitment to a varsity program.
“We’ve just had a lot of turnover in coaching,” ASD Director of Human Resources Amy Littlejohn said. “[Castrese] would love to get ahead of everything, so that’s why he’s trying to get as much hiring done right now as possible for the year.”
Like other departments, the district tried to address some of the turnover by standardizing wages for coaches and others by integrating a supplemental pay schedule into the new salary schedule agreement made between the district and its workers union, the Aspen Education Association.
As part of the deal, head coaches now earn 14% of the certified bachelor’s degree-level salary schedule, with steps for salary increase up to 30 years. For a new head coach, it amounts to $7,000. Assistant coaches make 8% of the BA salary schedule, also stepping up with experience.
“The supplemental pay schedule was a really big thing for me personally, only because I know that we’ve been kicking the can down the road on coaching and athletics,” AEA President Stephanie Nixon said during a board of education meeting. “It was very important to all of us to look at equitable pay for coaches as well, so we were able to get that done. It was really amazing to see John [Castrese’s] face when I told him that we were going to be able to be competitive in hiring coaches, and he was very excited about that.”
For the fall sports, competition starts in the middle of August. Specifically for softball, which is yet to formally have a named coach, that’s not a lot of time to learn the logistics of being a coach for Aspen, let alone learn the roster and develop a strategy. In the long term, changes in leadership can disrupt building a team identity and continuity.
“Sometimes it can get hard. You have to have a full understanding of the dynamics of how the program is run here at Aspen,” Castrese said.
Softball starts on August 18 and boys tennis starts the next day.