Atlantic Aviation, the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s fixed-based operator, announced during a Friday press conference a donation of $500,000 to local nonprofit Community Office for Resource Efficiency to support local climate action.
The partnership between CORE and Atlantic will support the Coal Basin Methane Project outside of Redstone with the end goal of capturing or eliminating methane leaking from abandoned mines above the town. The donation is the first corporate gift the project has received and the largest single corporate donation that CORE has ever received, said Dallas Blaney, chief executive officer of the nonprofit.
“At least from my perspective, this isn’t a donation to CORE,” he said. “This is an investment in our community, because the methane we’re going to destroy up in Coal Basin will pay dividends for generations to come.”
The Coal Basin mines are estimated to vent 9,000 metric tons of methane annually, according to CORE. Methane is 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide, Blaney said, and the mines emit more harmful greenhouse gasses than residential and commercial buildings, transportation, aviation and waste in Pitkin County combined. The Colorado Energy Office also believes that the mines near Redstone are one of the most significant opportunities to eliminate renegade methane in all of Colorado.
Blaney said the contribution from Atlantic will advance the research at Coal Basin and provide a better understanding of the quality and quantity of the gas coming out of the mines. The project will then move into a second phase, which will involve working to destroy the methane.
“That’s where this investment will really come into play and help us move forward because that’s where the real costs are,” Blaney said. “So it’s going to be invaluable in that process.”
As the local airport’s FBO over the past 15 years, Atlantic Aviation oversees general aviation, or private aircraft operations. The company’s contract with the airport expires in September 2023. Pitkin County and airport staff recently issued a request for proposals for a new FBO contract. Atlantic and other companies are expected to vie for the lucrative agreement.
Atlantic has worked with CORE over the past two years to learn about the importance of the Coal Basin project, which led to the donation. Chief Commercial and Sustainability Officer Brian Corbett said Atlantic does not intend to write a check and step away, but to continue to support the project.
“This is not just lip service, this is really investing in what’s important to us, what’s important to our employees and the community here,” he said. “This CORE program and the Coal Basin are a really good example of public, private and nonprofit partnership that works, making impacts not only locally, but global impacts that will help all of us.”
Private aircraft operations account for about 80% of the airport’s overall activity and is known as one of the biggest contributors to local greenhouse gas emissions. Corbett said the contribution to the Coal Basin project is one that Atlantic is excited about and proud of. He added that support for the methane initiative is completely in line with the company’s culture and missions.
“We know the impact that aviation has on greenhouse gas emissions and our commitment to reducing that and getting to net zero,” he said. “This is actually supporting a project that’s important to our local team, that’s important to the community that we serve, and it’s going to make big impacts, and again, we’re not doing it so we get the credit. We’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do.”
In spring 2023, Paonia-based Delta Brick and Climate Company plans to do a flow test to scientifically measure the volume of methane originating from the mine. The donation from Atlantic enables the project to move into this next phase, according to a CORE news release.
“To address climate change, we will need all hands on deck,” Blaney said. “This donation from Atlantic Aviation demonstrates what’s possible when public, private and nonprofit organizations work with a shared vision toward a common goal.”