During routine construction of a modest dwelling on Smuggler Mountain, Faux Green Builders LLC was finishing the foundation excavation of the 23,000-square-foot home when a distinct blue vein of stone appeared.
The operator, a longtime local known as Rocky Mountain Ron, recognized it immediately as cobalt — the rare element used in electric vehicle batteries — mainly produced from strip mines in Africa.
Ron was pleased to learn that the blue river of stone stretches from Smuggler, through Red Mountain and to the west end of Starwood. It may be the largest deposit of cobalt in the northern hemisphere.
Rocky Mountain Ron, a self-described “hardcore environmentalist,” immediately put together plans for an eco-friendly mine. His new LLC will operate initially in the old Smuggler Mine under the name of Asspen Cobalt, and he claims this new enterprise will not only revolutionize the cobalt mining industry but also provide Asspen with the opportunity to supply the cobalt needed for every electric car in the Roaring Fork Valley, and possibly most EVs in North America.
Ron would like Asspen Cobalt to be the “cobalt standard” (his words) of the industry and one day be proclaimed the world’s largest producer of this rare element. Asspenites soon will take immense pride to know they are the solution to the cobalt crisis. Ron envisions a future where millions of electric vehicles don a certification sticker stating “Powered by Asspen Cobalt.”
Ron appeared in front of city officials last week and mapped out portions of his new business plan, hoping to garner support from the city council and inspire the city to ultimately exercise eminent domain over homes located on, or adjacent to, the cobalt vein. The city was very receptive to the plan which included the following highlights:
• Prior to the registration of any new electric vehicle in the valley, the owner must volunteer 40 hours at the new mine. In order to fall within the current cobalt mining standards, these 40 hours must be completed in any given 48-hour period.
• Safety will be paramount at this facility and all workers, prior to entering the mine for their 20-hour shift, must show proof of COVID vaccination, have a negative test and be wearing their mask. The mine will provide hand sanitizer and a wash station for all surviving workers at the end of any shift.
• Asspen Cobalt will be the highest paying cobalt mine in the world. Depending on experience, miners can expect to make upwards of $7 per day. While this amount may still be low in the valley, workers will be provided housing no more than two hours away and will receive a discounted bus pass. Further, it will be agreed to designate miners as essential workers and in lieu of any raises or bonuses, miners will periodically be referred to as heroes.
• Asspen Cobalt believes in thinking globally and acting locally, and therefore plans to contribute a full 10% of profits to stopping Russian aggression and supporting the local groundswell movement, “Stand with Lift 1A!”
Former Mayor Nick Scotland and a current council member (who recently changed his name to the symbol $4Aspen) spoke at the end of the meeting and explained that their constituents would definitely approve of such a ballot measure to locally mine cobalt, but Rocky Mountain Ron would then need to submit for a building permit for the mines. Council members said they would request that building approvals from Pitkin County and Aspen be expedited, and if this happens, permits would be ready for pick up in June 2047.
There is tremendous initial support for the “RMR referendum” locally. While it will turn Smuggler Mountain into a strip mine and result in the removal of a few Red Mountain homes, the effort is clearly a step toward supporting green energy, energy independence for Aspen and has the potential to reshape cobalt mining around the world.