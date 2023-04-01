Cocaine Bear demanded and took a seat on the Asspen City Council on Tuesday.
In recent weeks he has been a continual presence at City Hall, alternately harassing and sucking up to local government officials.
“I poop bigger than you!” he shouted at a council member who voiced apprehension when the bear showed up for public comment two weeks ago.
“There are two ways we can do this. You can give me a seat on council now, or I can start busting up the joint. I’m tired of all the euthanization and relocation. We were here first!” the tweaky bruin said.
Cocaine Bear, on the advice of local attorney Anita Bryant, used a little-known but clever tactic to gain the council seat earlier this week.
After the 1893 silver crash that devastated Asspen and other mining communities, municipal officials had difficulty filling elected seats in city government. An ordinance was passed in 1895 that allowed a black bear to automatically take a seat, without participating in an election, if the ursine animal could pass a basic test: raising a right hand for a “yes” vote and raising a left hand for a “no” vote.
The ordinance did not address abstention. However, there was another requirement: a bruin seeking municipal office also was required to role a 12 (6+6, or “boxcars”) with one roll of the dice. In casinos, rolling a 12 on the craps table will pay 30-1. The actual probability is 35-1.
If there were no vacant seats, the bear could still demand inclusion; at his request, the youngest sitting council member had to resign. “Sorry, not sorry,” town leaders used to tell whoever got kicked off at the time.
Within Tuesday’s irregular meeting, council members discussed the Cocaine Bear matter in the closed-door confines of the VIP section of the nightclub Escobear. Upon returning to the dais, they voted unanimously to usher in a new era of human-bear city governance.
The 280-pound cocaine-addled bear easily rolled boxcars on the first try and then showed a soft side upon being sworn into office, tearing up.
Councilman Bored Lowenbrau took an immediate liking to the creature, but Mayor Vic-TORRE-a asked if Robert’s Rules of Order might require the bruin to take a shower before entering council chambers.
City Manager Farah Slotts then chimed in and asked the mayor if he really wanted a wet bear sitting next to him at each council meeting. Vic-TORRE-a shrugged his shoulders.
Cocaine Bear was unfazed by the discussion.
“Ever since I was a cub, and had my first taste of king crab legs from the dumpster behind the Kari-BooBoo Club, I knew I could be mayor of this town one day. It’s all I’ve ever really dreamed of,” he said, adding, “I know I’m not mayor yet but with Vic-TORRE-a being term-limited, it’s just a matter of time.”
Following the tense start to his term, the bear did a few rippers as a calming measure and added that he was looking for a nice cocaine moose to settle down with in the West End — preferably close to the alley behind Dickory Haus restaurant.
“And if it weren’t for all of those avalanche bombs going off all day long, I just might get some sleep around here,” he growled, drawing a light chuckle from city staff. He then introduced an ordinance to plant more crabapple trees along Main Street.
Editor D’Andre Salivadeaux contributed to this story.