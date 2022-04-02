Aspen Vodka: You might have seen the bottle popping up on shelves across the valley and had the same thought I did — how has nobody used this name yet? Or maybe you had a server (who probably knows some of the locals involved) push it for your next martini.
Ross Hensley is the director of sales and marketing for Pitkin County’s first distillery, Aspen Distillers. He is also the co-founder of Aspen Bartending Co. (Instagram: @aspenbartendingco), a coalition of local bartenders bringing elevated craft cocktails to your home or private event. He can be found behind the bar at 7908, which is where I have cornered him for another of my unorthodox interviews. I chatted with him briefly about the distillery and at length about all the dumb irrelevant questions I like to ask bartenders.
Aspen Distillers was founded by Matthew Patel, who quickly built a team of local talent. The company is producing an excellent spirit, but their goals center on sustainability (Hensley: We are not just trying to be sustainable, but to be the most sustainable distillery in the world). Among a laundry list of things that would give any environmentalist the warm fuzzies, they have partnered with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies to provide a strategy to rehabilitate local soil for the agricultural fields at the distillery, which will be used for local food production.
They are working with Ryan Lang, a fourth-generation master distiller from Ohio. Check out their social (Instagram: @aspendistillers) for details about their product, their under-construction distillery and pop-up events. And be sure to try the vodka the next time you are having a martini.
To some, 7908 is just a collection of numbers. To others, it’s a bumping weekend nightclub. To me, it is maybe the most innovative cocktail bar in Aspen. I remember being impressed by the skill and creativity of spirits director Matt Corbin at a cocktail competition a few years ago. That creativity shines on his expertly crafted, lengthy but not encyclopedic, cocktail list.
Before things got going for the interview, Hensley poured us a couple Fernets (a nice warm-up lap) and made me the Killah Beez, a crushable whiskey drink with chamomile and burnt honey. Allow me a quick, narcissistic aside, because I can’t write about someone else without making it about me — naming drinks is one of my favorite things. I have a page on my notes app with hundreds of drink names, most of which I have no idea what the ingredients are, just that I want to use the names one day. Some might say my cleverly written cocktail list landed me this column (I believe the line was “pleasantly floral, mildly bitter — just like your prom night.”) Anyway. huge props are due to Corbin and his team. I’m a sucker for a well-written list, and this one doesn’t disappoint.
Like a lot of great ideas, the Aspen Extreme-Nitro! at 7908 was born from a hangover-fueled trip to Starbucks. Hensley recalls watching (with Corbin) order after order of nitro coffees going out. (“What if we did that for an espresso martini?”) As would define their relationship for years to come, a simple comment sparked an idea, and Corbin, the mad scientist, went to work.
After many trials and errors, I can tell you they have created a masterpiece. Currently undergoing its fifth hot streak in the last decade, the espresso martini is one of the most ubiquitous cocktails out there. Their version is fantastic, if perhaps missing a bit of texture or mouth-feel. But I’m not complaining, nor are the bartenders making dozens if not hundreds of these drinks a night.
After settling in with a few drinks, we got to the hard-hitting portion of our conversation:
Eliot Poirier: What’s your favorite drink?
Ross Hensley: My favorite drink to give people is Malort, just to see their reaction. My favorite thing to drink is a wheated bourbon, like Maker’s. My favorite cocktail is a Manhattan, following the classic 2-1-2 build. Also maybe a shot and beer, something light and cheap like Maui Bikini Blonde.
EP: What is your biggest guest pet peeve?
RH: People who fire off orders before I have a chance to say hi. Or, “Is it sweet?”
EP: What actor would play you in a movie about you?
RH: Will Forte.
EP: What was your occupation in a past life?
RH: Cobbler.
EP: Sneaky good restaurant in the valley people might not know about?
RH: French Pastry Cafe (formerly known as Franck Thirion Cafe) in the [Aspen Airport Business Center] — get the chicken milanese sando.
EP: What do you want to see people start drinking more of, besides Malort?
RH: Anything from Aspen Distillers.
EP: Do you have any useless talents?
RH: Cornhole and foosball.
EP: What do you do in the offseason?
RH: Go home, travel, surf.
EP: How do you like to decompress after service?
RH: Rehashing the night with the crew over a Topo Chico.
EP: Favorite song to close the bar to?
RH: We don’t really play songs at closing (the peanut gallery chirps in with Eddie Murphy’s “Party All the Time”).
EP: Go-to hangover cure?
RH: Stiegl Raddler and something fried.
EP: More satisfying: decanting into just the right-sized container or catching something about to break?
RH: Decanting.
EP: What is your favorite thing about working at 7908?
RH: My coworkers and the creative freedom afforded to us.
EP: Where do you get inspiration for cocktails?
RH: Other bars, social media, other drinks I’ve had.
EP: Death row meal?
RH: Filet, mash, asparagus, cheesecake. Maybe a Manhattan and a glass of red.
EP: Advice to a young bartender?
RH: Shake it harder.
EP: Best overheard in Aspen line?
RH: My private jet pilot pissed me off so bad.
EP: Most expensive thing you’ve ever tasted, and was it good?
RH: Macallan 30, and it was everything you’d expect.
EP: One karaoke song to nail with death on the line?
RH: Anything by Paul Simon.
EP: What would you tell first-timers coming to 7908?
RH: Make sure you get a seat at the bar.