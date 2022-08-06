It was a sad day when I learned that local legends Tobyn Britt and Lucy Perutz would be shuttering their fantastic vegetarian restaurant, The Beat. Carbondale lost a bright spot in its dining scene, vegans lost a safe haven and — least importantly — I lost a job. But less than two years later, something special has risen from the ashes. OK, that may be some overly dramatic phrasing, but as the kids say, Tiny Pine Bistro slaps.
Charles Ford and business/life partner Leslie Lamont opened Tiny Pine Bistro last winter, and have quickly gained a foothold in Carbondale with their simple, extremely well executed food and some excellent service standards. Tucked in a house that has been beautifully converted into a cozy restaurant, TPB might just be my favorite place to dine at the moment.
That’s not just because I live a block away, or because I used to work with Charles at Clark’s, or because Leslie kept the pitchers of margaritas flowing during our meeting — sometimes, a restaurant will just not be denied. When two industry lifers are pursuing their passion, it shines through in a number of ways, and you can just feel that when you walk into the space.
While we chatted, I realized I found myself talking about myself, which, despite some past transgressions in this space, I really am not that fond of. But they were generally as much interested in my restaurant history as I was theirs. This same warmth is spread throughout their staff, as they have gone to great lengths to ensure everyone that works for them feels empowered. They like to encourage and grow people, as employees and as humans.
The two met while working at sister restaurants in Chicago. Leslie was a sommelier; Charles was a floor manager. After years of some normal restaurant stuff, and some other, not so normal restaurant stuff (like carrying a trash can full of dead rats with a tablecloth over it through a busy brunch service), they found their way to this valley.
With the goal being to open a restaurant of their own, they eventually settled on the space in Carbondale, hit the ground running, and haven’t looked back since. The next time you find yourself downvalley, pay them a visit. Check out the cool backyard bar, get the crushable (can’t stop won’t stop with that word) Punchy Brewster cocktail (rums, aperitivo, house Tiki syrup, lime), and don’t sleep on the fresh pasta with sage butter.
The first part of our conversation stretched on for hours, so we reconvened at a later date and Charles tackled my riveting questions alone, even though I brought my new puppy in a feeble attempt to get Leslie to tag along. So without further ado, here is Charles.
Eliot Poirier: One karaoke song to nail with death on the line?
Charles Ford: Led Zeppelin, “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You.”
EP: What’s more satisfying: catching something that is about to fall and break or decanting into a perfectly sized container?
CF: Catching something, especially if someone is watching. It’s an athletic move and that feels good. I have ninja skills when it comes to catching things.
EP: Favorite spirit, favorite cocktail?
CF: Mezcal, hands down. I like a classic marg. Mezcal margs are great, maybe with a little splash of beer or club soda.
EP: Go-to hangover cure?
CF: Weed and a good sweat — hiking, or getting on the rowing machine.
EP: Favorite song for closing the kitchen?
CF: Right now it’s “Chicago Freestyle” by Drake. But we jam out to a lot of saxophone-heavy EDM.
EP: This valley’s restaurants produce a tremendous amount of waste without a tremendous way to process it. How do you combat waste at TPB?
CF: Controlling portion size is a big one. Asking yourself, what are you throwing away? Can I use this item for a soup or a sauce or family meal? Bad, busy days happen where I’m not always on it, but you have to keep trying, that never stops.
EP: What is an annoying drinking or eating trend that you wish would stop?
CF: The tweezer trend, you won’t catch me delicately placing microgreens around a plate.
EP: What is your favorite thing about TPB?
CF: We let it all hang out. Successes and failures, we are all there and in it. We’ve tried to cultivate a true sense of family.
EP: What is the most annoying thing a guest can do? And what makes you really respect a guest?
CF: When two people order the same thing. It really just annoys me for some reason. I love experienced diners, people who want a perfectly cooked fish, and anyone who has a bottle of Champagne on the table.
EP: Who at TPB handles a hangover the best? The worst?
CF: Luis handles it the best, and I’ll leave it at that.
EP: What would you tell first-timers coming into TPB?
CF: Have a good time and give it all away.
EP: Any advice for anyone coming up in the industry?
CF: Don’t stop and breathe through it. Be patient and get in and just do it — yeah, cleaning the kitchen sucks but use it.
EP: Best burger in the valley?
CF: I don’t know about the best burger, but New York Pizza has the best chicken tenders. Everytime I drive by on my way to work, I’m talking myself out of stopping for some tendies for the crew.
EP: Sneaky good spot in the valley people might not know about?
CF: THC Sushi in El Jebel.
EP: Most ridiculous thing you’ve overheard at a bar?
CF: Not overheard, but I did see a full-blown make-out sesh at the bar during a super busy lunch at Clark’s.
EP: What do you want to see people eat more of?
CF: Stuff that is grown locally in the immediate area. Sustainable foods, farmed fish, and wild game.
EP: Who would you cast to play you in a movie?
CF: “The Patriot”-era Heath Ledger.
EP: Death row meal?
CF: Six-piece fried chicken (thighs and drummies), mac and cheese, a vanilla milkshake, and a smash burger with ketchup.
EP: How do you decompress after a busy service?
CF: Either silence or heavy bass. Maybe a podcast.
EP: Would you rather live in the past or the future?
CF: The past for sure, maybe the 1800s and have a life before technology.
EP: What would you say Aspen’s cocktail is? Unrelated, what do you think should go in an espresso martini?
CF: (laughs) I actually think it might be the skinny marg. And I think the most important thing about an espresso martini is a fresh pulled shot of espresso.
EP: There’s an episode of “South Park” where Butters devises a number of schemes to take over the world, only to realize each had already been done by “The Simpsons.” I think restaurants and fostering creativity in them can feel the same way. How do you keep things fresh and interesting?
CF: Being engaged every day. I’m a big breakfast guy, and to me it starts there everyday. Build a routine and teach yourself to love being here.