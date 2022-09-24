Normally, this is the space where I interview a bartender (mixologist, cocktailologist, whatever your preferred nomenclature is today) and ask irrelevant questions. Today, I’m interviewing one of the valley’s most talented artists. I’ll attempt to talk about art and try not to sound like too much of an idiot in the process.
Jeff Stevens was born and raised in the valley, attending Basalt High School before heading west to pursue a career in music and art in California.
After college at Woodbury University in Burbank, and after coming close to a big break in the music industry, Jeff began working for a design firm. He’s created a plethora of rad movie posters and promotional material that you’ve probably seen at some point, producing works for small, boutique film properties like “Star Wars” and Marvel. You can find a lot of this impressive portfolio at jlsxdesign.com
While the nerd in me wanted to go for an hour on that side of his career, the real reason I’m talking to Jeff is because his original art is being displayed at the gallery space in the Red Brick Building in Aspen.
Here’s the one paragraph where I try to say something about art and not stick my foot too far into my mouth. When I saw Stevens’ art for the first time a few years ago in Carbondale, I was struck by the depth and texture of his pieces. Someone once told him that his art made them feel uncomfortable — I feel the opposite when I look at his work. There is something unique and different here, but also familiar. Primarily working in mixed media, Stevens’ art is big and striking.
While you could see some of his pieces at jeffstevensart.com, like most art, it is better viewed in person. I strongly suggest going to check them out before they leave the Red Brick in October.
We settled into what was one of the most enjoyable conversations I’ve had in a while. Here are some highlights:
Eliot Poirier: What is a really stupid thing people say about art? Asking for a friend.
Jeff Stevens: The thing about art critique is that it’s speaking to something that has been finished. The artist isn’t going to change anything — you can’t change anything. Either you like it or you don’t. Good art critics will determine whether the artist is being true to themselves.
EP: How do you think art school can affect young, aspiring artists?
JS: It’s not mandatory, but if the opportunity is there, do it. You can learn about what came before, practice traditional skills, work with different mediums, build a technically proficient background. The discussion aspect of art school I can do without.
EP: Any thoughts on the movie poster process? Favorite poster you’ve made?
JS: Sometimes my art can feel like a rejection of my day job. Ads are conic, central and not too abstract. But I enjoy doing both, and sometimes there’s crossover. Favorites? “Sicario” and “The Hunger Games.”
EP: Favorite movie poster ever?
JS: “The Hunger.” And a lot of Polish movie posters, they are a big influence on my work.
EP: Who are some of your idols?
JS: A lot of musicians, hard rock and metal. I initially moved to LA to pursue a music career. I loved reading comics in high school, stuff like “Spawn.”
EP: Do you listen to music when creating? Anything you’d like to share?
JS: Yes. Memphis May Fire, Spiritbox, Royal Blood, to name a few.
EP: Any art you used to hate and now like, or vice versa?
JS: I tend to stay pretty even keeled, so not really.
EP: Have you done gallery showings before?
JS: I’ve had stuff at restaurants and other places all over the valley. I did an exhibit in Tokyo and plan to do another there next summer.
EP: Do you drink while you work?
JS: Sober in the studio.
EP: How do you name your pieces?
JS: They are usually named after the concept. “The Good Ol’ Days” is a reference to JFK and Jackie. People think the current political climate is bad, but it was pretty bad back then, too.
EP: What do you want people to know about your art?
JS: Collage is cool. You can rip up anything and go for it.
EP: I know it’s mixed media, but do you have a favorite medium to work with?
JS: Maybe spray paint? I tried making clothing but nothing really stuck.
EP: What time of day do you like to create?
JS: I usually like to start my day with it, once I’m motivated.
EP: And where do you draw motivation from?
JS: Not having to answer to anyone. But it’s kind of a blend; you need to communicate and have business savvy to sell art and continue to learn and grow.
EP: What’s your creative process like?
JS: Sometimes I work backward from a name, or I’ll start with colors or images ahead of time and fill in the rest. But it’s iconoclast, sometimes you keep adding and it goes too far. You’re not trying to make up a reason for it to exist. Trying to make up a story is sometimes too difficult. People have a good B.S. meter.
EP: What do you love and hate about professional art?
JS: It’s refreshing to wake up and do what you want to do, but it can get political really quickly. It’s a service based industry, so it’s satisfying to make a connection with a customer, but you don’t want to sell to someone who’s a douche or who has too much exposure. There’s an art to saying no without actually saying it.
EP: What have critics or collectors said about your art?
JS: Too advertise-y, too influenced.
EP: What factors influence the price of your work?
JS: Past sales and size. Mine tend to come in higher with their size. The way I work looks better, bigger — and you can sell it for more. But people don’t tend to buy bigger stuff.
EP: Do people haggle with you over prices?
JS: All the time. It’s pretty common for starting artists or if a piece has been sitting for a while.
EP: Any ultimate career goals?
JS: Show in bigger spaces.
EP: Sneaky good restaurant or bar in the valley?
JS: Colorado Ranch House in Glenwood.