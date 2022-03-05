I had the bright idea to conduct an interview at a bar while the subject was working and I was drinking. Terrible. Unprofessional. Even irresponsible, some would say. Perhaps. But that’s why I am a bartender/journalist, not the other way round. It turned out to be a lot of fun and created a pretty relaxed, if often-interrupted conversation.
Welcome to Meet the Shakers (also the title of my upcoming period piece for Hulu about a renegade Shaker family establishing themselves in 1780s New Hampshire), my ongoing series where we get to know some of the local legends making your cocktails by asking them some intense personal questions.
This month’s guest: Quinn Gallagher, who, along with the elusive Pat Flanigan, runs the bar program at Hooch.
Let me set the vibe in case for some reason you’ve never been to Hooch. The cocktail bar beneath Meat & Cheese is dimly lit in the best possible way, with a multitude of antique(ish) chandeliers providing the perfect light to make everyone look really attractive. An underrated sound system is playing a soothing mix of ’90s/2000s hip-hop and R&B. Behind the bar, an impressive collection of spirits towers. (Gallagher: “There’s deeper lists in town, but ours is the best curated.”)
Hooch is bumping on a Tuesday in February. Most of the tables are full, and I manage to snag a bar seat. I study the cocktail list, knowing full well I’m going to ask for a dealer’s choice. I know this can be triggering for some bartenders, but it’s typically how I order at cocktail bars, unless a certain cocktail really stands out.
I’ll usually ask a bartender to (please) make me something bright and refreshing and let them know that I like all spirits and flavors. Generally, this isn’t an issue and I get something on or off the menu that is delicious. Occasionally, this is met with an eye roll and some attitude. Once at a bar in Boston, the bartender went on a minuteslong tirade about how he couldn’t possibly understand the intricacies of my palate and everyone tastes things differently and that I should just make up my mind and order something. That dude lives in my head rent free, and I still think about him most times I order a drink.
But at Hooch, Aspen bartending queen Kayla Feld is working the service well and makes me The Last Rose of Oaxaca, a cocktail that has been on Hooch’s list since Day 1. A riff on the Naked and Famous (itself a riff on the Last Word, previously pontificated upon in this space), Hooch’s variant (ha ha, variants!) has Vida mezcal, yellow chartreuse, habanero honey, lemon and strawberry preserves. Layered and balanced is what I would say about this one. A lot of bars get mezcal drinks wrong, as it is a spirit that can easily dominate. Here, the cocktail has a mildly spicy backbone — the smokiness dances in and out of the spotlight, allowing the yellow chartreuse to come through, and pleasant notes of honey pop here and there. Good stuff.
As I try not to pound my first cocktail, Quinn Gallagher approaches. He has agreed to this unorthodox interview, and he stops by periodically throughout my time there, checking on me as if I was a guest, only this guest is packing some awesome thought-provoking questions. I hope you enjoy the Q&A.
EP: I’d like to start things off on a serious note. You’ve finally made it. You are in the big leagues. What is your walk-up song to the batter’s box?
Quinn Gallagher: (Laughs as realization dawns upon him exactly what this interview is actually going to be) So many good ones. But probably “Kashmir” by Led Zeppelin.
EP: Favorite spirit?
QG: Gin. Beefeater. The more it tastes like gin, the better.
EP: Favorite cocktail?
QG: Negroni. Because gin, and it’s tough to f--- up.
EP: Least favorite thing a guest can do at your bar?
QG: Oh. So many things to choose from (laughs) ... I think it’s annoying when people ask what is my favorite thing to make.
(I’m totally stoked he didn’t say it’s the way in which I ordered my drink — but I’m not totally sure he wasn’t thinking it.)
EP: Your go-to hangover remedy?
QG: Orange Gatorade and the No. 2 from McDonald’s.
EP: A question I’m sure won’t cause any trouble: Best burger in the valley?
(He laughs and takes some time to “go check on a guest,” but we all know he’s weighing his response carefully.)
QG: Probably the No. 2 from McDonald’s.
EP: What do you think people should be drinking more of?
QG: Rum! All of the rum.
(This prompts an aside into funky Jamaican rums, and Quinn makes my second drink, a perfectly executed split base daiquiri with Smith & Cross and Plantation Pineapple)
EP: This valley produces a tremendous amount of waste without a tremendous way to process it. How do you combat waste at your bar?
QG: We compost, we use dehydrated garnishes (a great way to use bruised fruit) and use zested fruit to juice the next day. But this is a good reminder, we can always do better. Also, in an effort to conserve water, we try not to wash glasses in between uses — just kidding!
EP: Great Moments in Restaurant History™ — what is your favorite place you’ve worked?
QG: The now-defunct Mona’s Bistro Lounge in Seattle. My first ownership, great crew, good vibes.
EP: What do you love about Hooch?
QG: Being afforded the freedom to do whatever we want. We get to be ourselves, we change over half of the menu every six months so it never gets stagnant and the owners just trust Pat and I to do our thing.
EP: What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever tasted? Any good?
QG: A multi-course meal at Robuchon’s in Vegas. Or maybe a thimble of Michter’s Celebration — the bottle goes for about $20,000 online. Both delicious.
EP: What would you say Aspen’s signature cocktail is? Unrelated — what do you think should go in an espresso martini?
QG: (laughs) Yeah it’s probably the espresso martini. Other than the fact that we use cold brew instead of espresso, I can tell you that there are five ingredients in our rendition.
EP: Craziest thing you’ve overheard at the bar?
QG: Well not something crazy that I’ve heard, but Bezos (name drop!) came in and challenged me to a martini-off. I made him a stirred Vesper with Japanese ingredients. He took one sip and said “f--- you,” admitting defeat. He did make me a pretty good shaken gin martini, which is one of my guilty pleasures.
EP: Best song to close the bar to?
QG: “Tin Pan Alley,” Stevie Ray Vaughan
EP: What would you tell first-timers coming to Hooch?
QG: We try to create a high-end but relaxed, unpretentious atmosphere, so relax and have fun. Build a rapport with your bartender. We want Hooch to be the place you go before and after dinner, every night you’re in town.