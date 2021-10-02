About this time of year, the mountains begin prank calling locals. Meanwhile, the beach has been firing off “you up?” texts at 3 a.m. since Food & Wine ended. There might be some snow in the high country, but if you’re like me, the ski season can wait. All I can think about is my shoulder season beach vacation. While I’m on that beach, I want Tiki drinks. All the Tiki drinks, and not the cloyingly sweet, frozen variations — I’m talking about a nicely balanced Mai Tai (some combination of rums, orange liqueur, lime and orgeat) or a layered, complex zombie (rums, lime, grapefruit, grenadine, cinamon, falernum, seasoned with absinthe).
I vividly remember my first proper Tiki drink. It was not right by the beach; it was on a cold February night in Denver.
We stepped behind the bookcase at Williams & Graham into a dark, bustling bar. After getting lost in the menu for what seemed like forever, I chose a rum cocktail that was probably cleverly named, but I can’t quite recall what that clever name was.
A tall, wide Collins glass, pellet ice, and that was it. No garnish, no frills. The magic of this cocktail was in the glass. I think there were five different types of rum in this drink, and the layering of flavors that occurred blew my mind. This was another defining moment in my drinking career. I’ve been chasing this dragon ever since and have had many memorable drinks in between, but this is still the one Tiki drink that I think about all the time.
The history of Tiki culture dates back to ancient Polynesia. Tiki carvings are said to represent a Polynesian god, and Maori (the indigenous people of mainland New Zealand) mythology refers to Tiki as the first man, much the way Christian religion views Adam as the first human.
I’m a sucker for an origin story, so here’s one about Tiki: it was said that Tiki lived a lonely life and craved companionship (sounds familiar). One day, he saw his reflection in a pool of water, and, in an effort to embrace his newfound friend, he dove into the pool. The visage disappeared, and Tiki was devastated. He covered the pool with dirt, and afterward the earth gave birth to a female companion.
America’s fascination with Tiki culture and art began in the post-Prohibition 1930s. Later, following WWII, soldiers began returning home from the South Pacific and were familiar with the cuisine and decor, and the island style quickly found its way into many establishments and homes in the United States. Bright colors, palm fronds, intricate carvings and other Polynesian art became the main aesthetic for tropical restaurants and Tiki bars around the world.
The first bar and restaurant to focus on Tiki culture was opened in 1934 by Ernest Raymond Beaumont-Gantt, who later changed his name to Donn Beach to match the name of his restaurant, “Don the Beachcomber.” The restaurant paved the way for a number of so-called exotic drinks, many of which are still popular today. And for the record, I think all restaurant owners should have to change their names to match their establishments. Your move, Burger King CEO Daniel Schwartz.
In the early 1940s, the Trader Vic (Trader Joe’s great-granduncle) chain of restaurants was introduced. Tiki faded from popularity in the late ’60s before roaring back in the ’80s, and it really hasn’t gone away since.
Nine times out of 10, when a guest asks me to make them something off menu, I lean toward Tiki. It’s what I like to drink the most (aside from light beer, recurring readers will know), and I have a pretty full catalogue of flavor combinations to pull from. The best part is, Tiki concepts can be applied to any spirit. Whiskey and tequila play particularly well. Sneak some orgeat into the modern classic Paper Planes (equal parts whiskey, lemon, amaro, Aperol), ramp up the lemon and serve over ice, and you have a solid whiskey Tiki drink.
This week’s restaurant hype show is all about Zanes. Zanes in Snowmass! Zanes in Aspen! But most importantly, Zanes in Willits. They have the coldest beer in the valley, full stop. You might be saying, “Beer isn’t supposed to be served ice cold.” You might also be saying, “Working at Zanes kind of destroys your credibility as someone writing a craft cocktail column.”
You might even be saying, “Isn’t it a conflict of interest to use your vast, wide-reaching influence to shout out a place you work at in a poorly veiled attempt to get more people to come in?”
To which I would respond, yes, IPA should probably be served around 7.2 degrees Celsius (American readers: that’s kind of on the warm side of cool), but have you ever had an ice-cold beer poured into a frozen glass and it creates some kind of cold vortex™ and a mini slushy begins to form on top and you get a brain freeze from drinking it too fast? Ice-cold beer for the win.
If you think I have any credibility left after the light beer column … Well, thank you. And finally, yes, I want your money. Come hang with me on football Sundays, I’ll be the dude in a Pats hat sweating through my T-shirt. Also neat pours of 1942 are only $20 and the wings are legit.
Send your questions, comments, and concerns to elpoirier@gmail.com, or email his editor and tell them I should have a higher word count for this column!