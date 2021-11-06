Grandmothers, hear me and rejoice: Today, we’re talking about sangria. If you told me a few years ago that I’d be writing about sangria, I would have snort-laughed and dismissed the idea. Maybe I’m getting old, but I’ve come to a revelation — sangria is actually quite delicious and crushable. It’s easy to batch in large quantities, and it’s a great low ABV beverage to bring to Thanksgiving.
If you try to make an app or side dish to bring to your gathering, it comes with a lot of risk. You could mess it up, scorch an ingredient, or maybe you just suck at cooking and somehow you messed up the spinach artichoke dip. The point is, there are a lot of variables when you bring food to Thanksgiving. Booze, on the other hand, will generally make everyone happy. If not, keep pouring them drinks until they lighten up.
Here’s how I might tackle (football pun!) a Turkey Day sangria.
Since I’m basically doing an infusion, I’m going to get a few semi-decent bottles of some kind of big, grippy red wine. Nothing crazy expensive, but not box wine either. You can find some value in the $20 range, or go cheaper and use more fruit and other ingredients to mask your cheapness. But be warned, someone at the table will know you used Two Buck Chuck.
First, fortify the wine with some other kind of spirit. I love using vermouths. Pisco or other types of brandy work well, and a bit of amaro can add depth and complexity. I’m choosing to omit some traditional sangria spices like clove and star anise because I think Thanksgiving has enough flavors going on as it is. But, as always, if you want to go the spice route, don’t be afraid to get weird — lemongrass, five spice and cardamom would all be interesting.
Fresh juices are key; fresh fruits are not. There’s an unfortunately named technique called jacking that really is completely pure, helpful and interesting, so here we go.
About a decade ago, some bartender somewhere (check out Punch Drink for the full story that I jacked this tidbit from) was inspired by freeze distillation methods that were used to make applejack in colonial America. Colonists made applejack by fermenting and freezing cider, then drilling a hole in the cider ice to extract the remaining high-proof liquid from the center.
So, with this infusion technique in mind, and after I have fortified my wine with a decent vermouth like Dolin, I’ll add a bit of an amaro — Montenegro, perhaps — then jack it with some frozen fruit. While a normal infusion might take several days, with frozen fruit you can complete the infusion in less than 12 hours. Peaches, strawberries and raspberries play especially well. One time, someone I know put grapes in the sangria, which I thought was just about the funniest, most redundant thing I’d ever seen. Like a corn-infused bourbon or a — wait a second, sweet-corn-infused bourbon actually sounds interesting. Nobody steal that idea; I might use it later.
You’ve stumbled upon a mid-article, completely organic shout out! A sleeper hit in any sangria, Marble Distilling Company’s Gingercello is a fantastic ingredient. Bartenders ketchup, as it’s known in some circles, you can’t miss with this stuff. It brings pleasantly spicy ginger and some bright lemon to the party. However, it is almost cloyingly sweet, so be careful with the amount you are using or make sure to balance your sweetness and taste as you go.
While you’re at the distillery picking up a bottle, don’t sleep on the rocket-fueled Moonlight Expresso — you’ll never buy Kahlua again. Why is Kahlua still a thing? There are so many better alternatives. If you’re making an espresso martini in this valley (and pretty much everyone is) and you are not using Moonlight, well, you either hate your Breakthru rep or hate local products. Moonlight Expresso in your espresso martins, y’all.
Back to Thanksgiving liquid fixins. After about 12 hours, I’ll remove the fruit and refrigerate the sangria. Make sure you bring lots of ice and something bubbly — Topo, ginger beer, etc.
Sangria not your thing? Perhaps you’d like a more layered, complex drink while staying in the same fall-ish flavor realm. This drink owes most of its build to the Paper Plane cocktail, which has been mentioned here in the Cocktail Corner before. That might be the best new classic of the century, if you’re asking me. And you are reading this column, so yeah, you’re asking me.
So here’s a recipe for an easy-to-batch cocktail. Whiskey, preferably a spicy rye (Marble makes one). Amaro — in this case departing from the typical Nonino but preferably a complex, full-bodied one like Braulio or maybe Bonal aperitif. Aperol, fresh lemon, fresh grapefruit — no substitutions on these three. Take the time to juice the fruit yourself. If you buy Simply Lemonade or some pasteurized junk, it will just not have the same effect. Finish it with some kind of bitters; Angostura is perfectly fine.
As far as ratios go for batching a cocktail like this, measure the ingredients and make a few single drinks until you are happy with the result. Then, just math your way to a bigger batch. Think about how many people you’ll be theoretically serving, and multiply the recipe by that. This isn’t a completely solid method, as some ingredients don’t scale the same as others, but as a general rule of thumb it can work.
Hope this helps maintain general peace around the Thanksgiving table, or at the very least make you the most popular member around it. Happy offseason!