If all goes well, the city of Aspen will have adopted a new building code, via ordinance to be presented for first reading in November, by the start of next year.
That’s according to Phillip Supino, community planning director for the city of Aspen, who alongside his colleagues at a work session Monday afternoon made a presentation to Aspen City Council members that represented roughly a year’s worth of work: the 2021 building code adoption and amendments process, specifically amendments regarding resilience and carbon reduction.
It’s a process that the city undertakes every six years, though international codes are updated every three, Supino noted. But unlike in 2015 — the set of codes still being used — the most recent direction from city council was to focus on incorporating carbon-reduction goals into the code. That’s what was presented Monday.
“Back in May 2021, we began this adoption process. We had a work session, and what we came away from that work session was that with this adoption, we really wanted to focus on responding to the climate emergency — we saw an opportunity to align our building and energy codes with the Climate Action Plan,” explained interim Chief Building Official Bonnie Muhigirwa.
Additionally, staff recommended code amendments that would require more resiliency on new construction, especially as it pertains to risk of fire.
“One key aspect of responding to the climate emergency is by ensuring that our built environment is as resilient as possible and that we are prepared to handle natural disasters, particularly wildfires,” Muhigirwa said. “Everyone who was in the valley in 2018 for the Lake Christine Fire … remembers the threat to structures as well as the threat to our power grid.”
To that end, the draft ordinance that city staff proposed contains amendments that will require all new construction to have fire sprinklers — an elimination of a previously existing exception for building under 5,000 square feet — in addition to fire-resistant techniques to make structures more resistant to fire.
“On the power grid side, we are looking for new construction to be prewired for on-site power generation and energy storage to provide backup energy during future emergencies,” she continued.
But overlapping the city’s aspirations — reducing 2017 emission levels 63% by 2030 and 100% by 2050, per the targets council officially adopted in January — with the logistics of existing technology proved difficult in Monday’s discussion. For instance, the direction set out by staff leaned heavily into fully electrified buildings. But, a memo conceded, “... by 2030, an all-electric building would have net-zero operational emissions, regardless of energy use, making electrification by far the single biggest impact tool we have for reducing the emissions of buildings and the only viable one to reach our goal of eventual zero emissions. We will need to fully electrify our buildings eventually, but there will be disruption and unintended consequences if electrification is not done thoughtfully and collaboratively.”
Nick Thompson, a plans examiner with the city, elaborated on those unintended consequences during Monday’s presentation. For one thing, rather than a six-year cycle to update the code, he said he and his colleagues anticipate needing to update more frequently in order to keep pace with the ever-evolving nature of science and technology.
“The rapid pace of change in this sector is significant,” he said.
Additionally, there are considerations for what the present-day technology is able to offer in Aspen’s milieu.
“The unique energy-load amenity desires of Aspen homeowners in this cold climate are significant,” he said. “We currently see massive — million-BTUs — boilers in homes being installed so that during the holidays, which is typically Aspen’s busiest time and coldest time, houses are kept warm, comfortable. Multiple showers never run out of water, and driveways and patios are kept clear of snow. These amenities will require a massive amount of electricity to electrify them.”
Heat pumps are the magic behind electrification, he explained. And while heat pumps are typically three to four times more efficient than natural gas, for instance — though Black Hills Energy committed in its 2021 Sustainability Report to a 100% net-zero gas distribution system by 2035 — they create heat by transferring it, not creating it.
“They basically are an air conditioner running in reverse,” Thompson said. “They can pull heat and move it from the outside to the inside to heat up a space in sub-zero conditions — it’s capable of doing that, but it cannot produce the high temps needed for some of these amenities in these homes.”
Then there’s the storage that heat pumps require. An 8-ton heat pump is almost 6 feet tall, for instance, and, in the case of an affordable housing project in Telluride, will serve a 300-square-foot space.
Supino said that in order to meet the city’s climate goals, accounting for this type of infrastructure will be necessary in any planning process.
“The need for mechanical technology to assist in meeting our built-environment emissions reductions targets is going to require us to have a series of conversations about things like development in the setbacks, the relationship between lot size, building size and location of some of this material,” he said. “We will rapidly bump into a lack of space for this, what I would consider — given our community’s climate objectives — essential infrastructure, be it an electrical transformer on a site or a series of heat pumps or whatever it is.”
Electrification is a long-term solution, staff emphasized. The proposed ordinance included shorter-term goals. For instance, some amenities are simpler to identify as problematic, staff and council members agreed.
“I think we can immediately say we don’t want to have any more gas fireplaces outside or outdoor gas-powered heaters for temporary events,” Councilman John Doyle said.
Ultimately, council members approved of staff’s overall proposed code amendments, though Rachel Richards in particular asked for more specifics in multiple arenas before she could feel completely on board, especially as it pertains to the future of the Renewable Energy Mitigation Program, or REMP, in which homeowners can pay a fee to offset their carbon emissions. Richards wanted to ensure that any code amendments didn’t create “draconian” unintended consequences, both financially and environmentally for private citizens.
Torre summarized council members’ concerns, then joined his council members in greenlighting the overall direction.
“You know, this is where our values — our goals — come to reality check, so I think there’s a sensitivity that you’re hearing directly … but also in what I think a lot of us are thinking about,” Mayor Torre said. “How hard are we pushing in the right or wrong areas? What are our obstacles, what are returns?”
Staff plans to have a robust code adoption package ready for first reading on Nov. 29, with a second reading on Dec. 13. And presenters made assurances Monday that when they return for the first reading, they’ll have answers to council’s questions.