A few months after Aspen Valley Land Trust used a bridge loan to purchase the 141-acre Coffman Ranch property for $6.5 million, Carbondale rancher Bill Fales — who has leased the property for years and continues to do so — allowed Aspen Daily News photographer Molly Briggs to tour the historic property.
“For us to be able to maintain just a slice of what Carbondale was like 100 years ago is pretty cool,” Suzanne Stephens, AVLT executive director, told the Aspen Daily News shortly before the deal was finalized on Aug. 31. “This is a very cool historic working ranch.”
The bargain sale was secured thanks to numerous contributions, including $2.5 million from the Great Outdoors Colorado Trust Fund, $2 million from Pitkin County and more than $1 million worth of donated land from the Coffman family. AVLT closed the remaining financial gap to purchase Coffman Ranch with additional dollars from its own pot of funding, as well as contributions from private donors.
"We have $6.2 million in donations and pledges but are looking to raise the rest to pay off the loan in order to complete the purchase," AVLT Communications Manager Carly Bolliger said. "We will continue fundraising past the first phase for management, public and educational access and partner-based programming."
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the purchase was complete; AVLT is actively fundraising to pay off the bridge loan.