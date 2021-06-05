As Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen independently gear up for their busiest seasons in recent history, the two cultural mainstays also are collaborating to showcase a joint theatrical-music presentation later this summer.
Tickets to Aspen Music Festival’s summer season went on sale Tuesday, and what the organization traditionally sells over a span of four months sold in three days.
“It was a little crazy and we pulled in every available staff member to pinch-hit on manning the box office phones,” AMFS Vice President for Marketing and Communications Laura Smith said Friday afternoon.
Although certainly hectic, Smith emphasized how gratifying it was to engage with so many people “full of joy and gratitude” over the return of live music this summer in Aspen.
For its part, Theatre Aspen shows no signs of slowing down, either. The nonprofit’s summer calendar boasts more productions than ever, and in conjunction with a ramped up education component, as previously reported this week.
“It’s a very ambitious year for us,” Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein said Friday. “We’re excited, and it mirrors the enthusiasm, I think, of all the artists and the team to try to constantly keep expanding and stretching ourselves.”
And if ticket sales are any indication, the programming also reflects the enthusiasm of the community to again revel in live performance.
Theatre Aspen and AMFS announced the joint production of “The Sweetest Sounds, The Music of Richard Rodgers,” slated for early August, on Friday. The theatrical-music presentation marks the organizations’ second collaborative effort, which first occurred in 2019 with the sold-out production of “South Pacific: In Concert.”
In separate phone interviews Friday, both Bernstein and AMFS Executive Director Alan Fletcher noted the artistic value and importance of joining forces on stage.
“I do think collaboration is the way to go for all arts groups. It makes a statement to the community about working together,” Fletcher said. “There are many economies of scale that come into play; in the case of what we’re doing with Theatre Aspen, their world-class expertise in casting this and finding the performers is invaluable. It’s not what we do, and yet our ability to put an orchestra on the stage is something they would not be able to do.”
He added that the Benedict Music Tent, as the highest-capacity venue in Aspen, is an ideal stage to showcase such a project.
On the collaborative undertaking, Bernstein echoed, “It’s artistically stimulating.
“When you combine disciplines, you really maximize your chances of one plus one equaling three, or even more,” he said. “And that’s really fun for artists, to get outside their standard comfort zone, and these collaborations allow that.”
Bernstein also pointed to Aspen’s rich arts and culture scene as another motive behind the partnership.
“The amount of first-class arts presentations is wild … and on a per capita basis, I would imagine higher than New York or London,” he said. “To not take advantage of that would seem like a real missed opportunity.”
Communal response from the nonprofits’ previous partnership in 2019 was also a driving force behind this summer’s alliance. In a post-season survey among patrons that year, Fletcher said the joint production was “the No. 1 [event] people remembered about the whole season.”
Bernstein also recalled the “dozens” of people who approached him or Fletcher after the show to say how much they enjoyed seeing the two entities play out on stage as one.
“That was really the proof in the pudding, so to speak,” he said.
“The Sweetest Sounds, The Music of Richard Rodgers” will be performed at the music tent starting at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. The production will feature the music of the legendary Rodgers and his two most frequent collaborators, Oscar Hammerstein II and Lorenz Hart. Tickets to the show will be available at the AMFS box office, by phone or aspenmusicfestival.com beginning Tuesday.
As one of the most distinguished composers of American musical theatre, Rodgers’ prolific works include “The Sound of Music,” “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” “Pal Joey,” and “Babes in Arms.” He is credited with composing over 900 songs for more than 40 Broadway musicals, according to a joint statement from Theatre Aspen and AMFS.
An icon of the Great American Songbook, Rodgers’ music “sparkles, soothes, seduces, sympathizes and speaks to the human condition,” Fletcher said.
“We are delighted to join Theatre Aspen in presenting this generous, heart-warming program,” he said.