Editor’s note: The Aspen Daily News’ two summer interns, Cara Chang and Madison Osberger-Low, are en route or leaving soon for school. During these most unusual times, we asked both women to share their thoughts about how they plan to approach college during the pandemic.
From the freshman
By Cara Chang
My birthday this year will be my most memorable. Of course, 18 is a milestone on its own (I get to vote!), but the day will be especially momentous because I will also be moving into college.
Here are the facts: On July 6, Harvard announced that it would house up to 40% of its students, limiting spots to freshman and students who have unstable learning environments at home. The college now projects that it will only house a quarter of the student body.
All freshmen bedrooms will be converted from small doubles to singles. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. Students will self-report symptoms daily and get tested for COVID-19 every three days. Meals will be pre-packaged for students until further notice. Clubs and gatherings are online only until further notice. Classes will be online for the entire semester.
Lots of limits seem to await me in Cambridge. But I can’t wait.
First, I’m less afraid of catching COVID-19 at school than anywhere else. Strict and scientific protocols aside, Harvard has made it clear it will not tolerate carelessness. Meanwhile, I still see people in the valley disregarding masks and social distancing guidelines.
Even my parents feel that I should be at Harvard rather than at home. My dad jokes about how I’ll be right next to one of the best medical schools in the world if I get sick. Of course, that’s not actually where I’d be treated, but my parents believe Harvard will take care of me.
Besides health concerns, many of my mentors and family members have sympathetically asked how I am feeling. They see this fall as a series of losses and want to know how I am going to cope.
Truth is, I haven’t lost a thing.
Ever since I opened the email from Harvard admissions to see the famous school crest spewing confetti, I have known that this fall would upend my life. Harvard means change — always has, still does. That is the foundation of my transition and calm. The change is more health-based than I ever imagined, but the principle is the same, and that has kept me sane.
But, most importantly, when I first fell in love with Harvard, I cradled the big picture close to my heart: I wanted to write for The Harvard Crimson, volunteer for the Institute of Politics, or IOP, and major in government. I was not an applicant who daydreamed about eating in the Hogwarts-like Annenberg Hall with friends. I did not obsessively read up on the upperclassmen residential houses in anticipation of Housing Day, when upperclassmen storm the freshmen dorms to announce where they will be living for the next three years.
I did not focus on the minutiae that supposedly “makes” freshman year. Despite all the turmoil Harvard has been thrown into, the vision I’ve been honing hasn’t changed: I will be able to write, volunteer and learn to my heart’s content.
Here are the facts that matter: my economics professor revamped his macroeconomics syllabus to incorporate the consequences of COVID-19 a week before spring term. I’ve made friends I still won’t see in person for a month, maybe two. Faculty are extending office hours. The IOP is getting student volunteers back into public school classrooms digitally. The freshman musical will be produced via Zoom. I am so lucky to have a family and a school that can invest deeply into my future and well-being.
I will still have much to celebrate on my birthday.
From the Jayhawk
By Madison Osberger-Low
As I hugged my sorority house mom a little tighter while saying goodbye for spring break, I had no idea that a week at home would turn into six months of uncertainty for what lies ahead.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, I will be taking a mandatory saliva COVID-19 test, provided at no cost by the University of Kansas. Located in Lawrence, it’s a college town with a population of about 100,000, similar in size to Boulder.
My return to Lawrence this weekend was filled with a mix of excitement and apprehension as I traded my socially safe Aspen bubble — where I believe we have responsibly sheltered with family and close friends since the start of the pandemic — for a brave new world that is a little unknown.
Classes begin Monday, and about half of them have moved completely online. Some are hybrid, which means that some courses would be held in-person one day, and the following day, they will be offered online. How the compressed semester will look — we are currently scheduled to be in session from Aug. 24 until Nov. 23, and then will take exams remotely in mid-December — seems to change almost daily.
The week leading up to my departure from Aspen was filled with news about how other universities, like UNC-Chapel Hill and Notre Dame, were quickly pivoting to new schedules and adapting new protocols because of coronavirus outbreaks among students. A recent editorial in KU’s student newspaper questioned the logic of holding in-person classes, given the experiences already seen at other schools.
Could the lure of one party, where proper distancing isn’t observed, derail all of our good intentions so far and be the cause of a super spread? I’m left to wonder.
I was lucky enough to enjoy more than a year and a half as a college student under “normal” conditions, without masks and regard for safety protocols. In some ways, that seems like a millennium ago.
My heart goes out to KU’s incoming class of 2024, who won’t be able to experience rituals such as Shark Night, a crowded scene in The Hawk or take in the energy of the Rock Chalk chant in Allen Fieldhouse that, for me, really embodied what it means to be a Jayhawk.
The freshmen experience this year will certainly be different from mine, though there’s something eternal about walking beneath the saying emblazoned in the field house: “Pay Heed, all who enter: Beware of 'The Phog.’”
I chose KU because of my interest in sports — my major is sports broadcasting, and my minor is sports management. During my first 1.75 years, I gained valuable experience standing on the sidelines and reporting on Division 1 sports.
While the Big 10 won’t play football this fall, KU, which is part of the Big 12, hasn’t canceled its games yet. That, to me, offers the hope of a little bit of normalcy during such an abnormal time.
With all the unknowns and in-person events being altered just about every day, I am still excited to return to the campus and be surrounded by the Midwest charmers, who will hopefully be smart about wearing masks.
It will be great to see Mom Shirley at my sorority house after this extended period away from Lawrence. This time, we will greet each other without a hug.