When Aspen graduating senior Lucas Lee lost his mother in early March, it gave the championship-bound team a calling card: “Aspen Strong.”
The Skiers won a home playoff game one day, she died that night, and then a Lee-led team won another game the next day, ignited by Lee’s early scoring. The white T-shirts printed with Lee’s jersey number (3) and the phrase were created overnight, becoming a de facto logo for the team as it made a historic undefeated run. The home crowd’s chants said it all: “We love Lucas.” The rest of the way, Lee’s strength, charisma and energy were key contributors.
In early May, another tragedy befell Lee, losing his father just months after the death of his mother. At Saturday’s Aspen High School graduation, Valedictorian Gemma Hill singled out Lee’s “grit” in dealing with the tragedies.
“I see it every day. … In Lucas Lee as he proceeds into this next chapter with an unimaginable strength of character,” Hill said.
Lee has received six scholarships, varying in purpose from recognizing athletic and academic ability to leadership within the student body and exemplary character. The three-sport star, student media member and co-head of student senate plans on attending University of Colorado at Boulder on a partial scholarship, hoping to play club baseball.
Now, the “Aspen Strong” are being called into action yet again. To support Lee, a college fund has been set up. Established at Alpine Bank, it’s overseen by head basketball coach Cory Parker.
Parker said that donations have already started flowing, while some potential contributors are waiting to see how financial aid and scholarships play out. There is no set goal or cap.
“We want to set this kid up for life,” the coach said.
To contribute, checks can be made out to the “Lucas Lee Fund.” The Zelle bank transfer email is donatelucaslee@gmail.com