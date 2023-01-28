A Colorado duo claimed the crown in the skiing leg of the Unified Special Olympics competition at Winter X Games on Friday. Lakewood’s Haldan Pranger teamed up with Basalt native Hanna Faulhaber to win the gold.
Pranger is a 13-sport Special Olympian, but is most passionate about alpine skiing. He’s in the Athlete Leadership Program with Special Olympics Colorado and had won the previous two silvers at the event.
On the snowboarding side, Daina Shilts of Wisconsin joined Mons Roisland, two-time X Games snowboard Slopestyle silver medalist, to take the top spot.
Special Olympics is an international organization focused on fostering acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities by integrating them through sport.
It was the eighth year for snowboarding and third for skiing. The event paired one professional action sports athlete with a Special Olympics athlete to compose 12 teams, six in each event.
Each athlete raced twice head-to-head against those in their same class, with the top scores from each athlete on a team combining for the overall score.
Pranger-Faulhaber edged Luca Vergnano-Nico Porteous and Tanner Jadwin-David Wise. Shilts-Roisland bested Catherine Darrow-Elizabeth Hosking and Henry Meece-Chris Klug.