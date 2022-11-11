Colorado is looking to become the second state, behind Oregon, to legalize the possession and medical use of psychedelic plants and fungi.
Legal regulated access to psilocybin mushrooms for people 21 and older is to take effect with the passage of Proposition 122, a ballot measure that was posed to Colorado voters in the midterm election. The statewide initiative comes at a time when research breaks new ground on the mental health benefits of plant-based psychedelic treatments.
While incoming ballot tallies have slowly grown to lean toward a win for the measure, the Associated Press had not yet called the race as of Wednesday night, announcing that it was too early to call with vote counts at such a thin margin.
As of Thursday at 5 p.m., Proposition 122 garnered 52.1% of votes in support of the statewide initiative, versus 47.9% against it, according to a live-update database reported by the New York Times. These results are based on the 90% of Colorado votes reported to be in regarding the ballot measure, as of press time.
Broken down by county, Pitkin voters showed strong support for the statute, with 6,694 votes, or 76%, in favor of legalization, compared to 2,131 votes, or 24%, against it. Pitkin, in fact, reported the second-highest percentage of “yes” votes for the proposition per county, behind San Miguel County at 79%.
Aspen’s level of support makes sense, as the community has been engaging in conversations about the decriminalization of plant medicines for more than a year now.
Through the citizen-led initiative, called “Right to Heal Aspen,” an approved petition circulated in the spring regarding therapeutic access to and the decriminalization of these compounds in the city of Aspen. Despite getting close, petition proponents did not meet the required number of signatures from Aspen voters by the intended deadline.
Martha Hammel, who spearheaded the Right to Heal Aspen campaign and the petition, explained that regardless of whether the Aspen initiative had made the ballot, the statewide measure would’ve overruled it.
And because of the petition onsetting discussions around plant medicines in the community, Aspen is well positioned moving forward with the legalization of these natural medicines at the state level, she said.
“The reason we were pushing our initiative in Aspen, even though there was the statewide initiative that would overrule it, was because we wanted to start having these conversations,” Hammel said. “Luckily, we’ve already started here, and now, it’s time to put things into action.”
With the passage of Proposition 122, putting things into action at the state level means Gov. Jared Polis has until Jan. 31 to appoint members to the National Medicine Advisory Board. The advisory board will then develop regulations to implement natural medicine services and allow “limited personal possession, use and uncompensated sharing of natural medicine,” according to the ballot language.
Regulated access to psilocybin is to become available in 2024, and the advisory board will be permitted to add other plant-based psychedelic compounds to the program in 2026.
The more immediate effect of its passage is that no Coloradans of legal age will get arrested for the use, possession, growing and gifting of these natural medicines, Hammel explained.
When discussing what the legalization of psychedelic plants means, Hammel used an analogy of legalizing both in-bound and backcountry skiing. She said the in-bound side of things refers to the state advisory board’s two-year development plan for the regulated distribution and administration of these substances.
And like how backcountry safety measures involve education, search and rescue groups and a general culture of respect for the mountains, the same goes for how our community accesses natural medicines, explained Hammel.
“What needs to be done at the hyperlocal level is that we want to build a culture of safe and respectful use around these medicines,” Hammel said. “What we can do locally is create educational efforts.”
Hammel — who has professional experience working in psychedelic-assisted therapies as an educator, guide and integrative coach — mentioned resources like Fireside Project, the Psychedelic Peer Support Line and app that provides emotional support during and after psychedelic experiences.
The Right to Heal Aspen website provides a compiled list of resources, from psychedelic research and integration support to organizations and therapists in the valley. Hammel is also involved in Aspen’s psychedelic working group, which she said will be gathering soon to hear what the community wants and to determine a structure that allows for the safe use of these medicines in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“Pitkin County voted overwhelmingly in support of 122, and we want to make sure Aspenites have access to healing as soon as possible,” Hammel said.
Aspen Mayor Torre agreed that in the pursuit of mental health treatment options, safe and controlled access to plant-based medicines is great for those whom this legalization could benefit. While he’s “very supportive” of the use of natural medicines for therapeutic reasons, Torre said that he also has concerns about the wrong people accessing and using these modalities.
In terms of the legalization changing anything on the local level, Torre said he assumes practitioners in the valley will soon try to access and eventually utilize psilocybin for therapies. The mayor mentioned that he doesn’t think Aspen City Council is in a position of promoting or facilitating any of the new opportunities.
Torre does see an opportunity, with the passing of Proposition 122, to re-establish a more robust public health dialogue in the community, he said, and not just on psilocybin, but also alcohol, tobacco and marijuana.
“I think that this definitely needs to be worked into a more robust public health campaign and it could continue greater conversations in our community around a lot of other substances as well,” Torre said. “I don’t think we’re doing enough right now with education efforts on substances like these, so maybe this proposition passing opens the door for that.”
Torre pointed out how the vote counts on Proposition 122 have been coming in at a thin margin over the past couple of days.
“This indicates that people in Colorado have questions and concerns about it,” Torre said. “And what that means to me as a mayor is to do whatever I can to cautiously approach this within our community.”
Hammel feels confident in Colorado’s ability to move forward as the second state to legalize psychedelic plants — which is a historic moment, nonetheless.
“I think Coloradans are ready for this — we have a culture of personal responsibility and respect to the outdoors, which I think translates well to psychedelic culture,” Hammel said. “And we, as Colorado, can build a safe, grounded and respectful psychedelic culture here.”