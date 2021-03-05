Colorado Mountain College Aspen will present “Regeneration: Imagining the Future,” a multimedia exhibition of art that aims to envision a positive path forward, according to a statement from CMC released late Thursday.
The exhibit will open Thursday at the Aspen campus.
“Regeneration: Imagining the Future” includes the work of local artists who are interpreting the theme of regeneration. The exhibit is in conjunction with the Community Office for Resource Efficiency’s “Imagine Climate” initiative. The third-annual, monthlong exhibition explores climate art and innovation in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Artists include Brian Colley, Jody Guralnick, Sam Harvey, Sandra Johnson, Diego Madero, Agus Mistretta, Ester Macy Nooner, Nori Pao, Sara Ransford, Deborah Shannan, Skye Weinglass and Ellen Woods.
A free gallery reception for “Regeneration” will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is by reservation only. To RSVP, email CMC Aspen gallery director K Rhynus Cesark at kcesark@coloradomtn.edu or call 970-925-7740.