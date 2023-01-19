For facing the diverse needs of the region through institutional initiatives, the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees was honored on Tuesday as one of five higher education boards in the country to receive a John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership from the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges.
The award was given to CMC for its work in fundraising for affordable housing, expanding funding for academics in high-demand fields like nursing and advocating for public policy that both strengthened its own finances and supported underserved students, among other points, according to an AGB news release.
CMC’s unique position of having several campuses across diverse communities and still providing targeted approaches earned favor with the decision-makers.
“The transformation of the college from what it used to be to what it is now is almost unbelievable,” Peg Portscheller, CMC board president, told the Aspen Daily News on Wednesday. “I give [CMC President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser] and her leadership team and our campus vice presidents a lot of credit for really tuning into exactly [serving our communities] in ways that seem to meet their needs at the moment.”
The CMC board includes seven publicly elected members: Portscheller, who represents western Garfield County, Markey Butler (Pitkin County), Bob Hartzell (Lake County), Bob Kuusinen (Routt County), Chris Romer (Eagle County), Patricia Theobald (Summit County) and Marianne Virgili (eastern Garfield County).
CMC is Colorado’s only dual-mission college, serving both post-secondary needs of students and the 11 local rural communities where it has campuses, providing four-year degrees and technical trainings. Portscheller said the college is responsible for training most of the police officers, nurses and a large quantity of teachers in the communities it serves.
The CMC system has invested more than $45 million into affordable housing measures and earned the distinction of a Hispanic Serving Institution. The association’s release also recognized the school’s concurrent enrollment opportunities for high schoolers.
The college was the lone public recipient of the award with an elected board, according to CMC: two others are private universities and the remaining two are public college or university foundations. CMC was recognized along with the Holyoke Community College Foundation Board of Directors in Massachusetts, Texas Christian University Board of Trustees, the Utah State University Foundation Board and Xavier University of Louisiana.
“We are grateful for these boards’ contributions in creating a more just, equitable, and inclusive environment for all students, and we hope that their efforts will inspire more boards to hone their strategic thought partnership with chief executives and leadership teams,” AGB President and CEO Henry Stoever said in the release.
The association has more than 2,000 member institutions from across the country and 17 from Colorado. Its mission is to provide resources and strengthen higher education governing boards. The John W. Nason Award does not provide institutions any monetary gain, just reputation, Portscheller said.
Entering 2023, Portscheller said CMC will continue to prioritize a focus on affordable housing and supplementing local workforces.
“The board is engaged right now in a strategic planning process, trying to look forward and see what’s around the corner, and I think we have some big challenges before us,” Portscheller said. “I think it’s to continue to tap into the needs of the community, find ways to meet those needs and continue to look forward, build programs and services that attract students, provide support for our communities and make sure our faculty stays ready to adapt to the needs as they show up."