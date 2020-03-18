Pitkin County residents who received a jury summons for Thursday are no longer obligated to appear at the courthouse this week, thanks to an order from the Colorado Supreme Court issued Monday.
Effective immediately, all jury calls in state courts — with the exception of those for criminal trials with speedy trial deadlines — will be suspended until at least April 3, Chief Justice Nathan Coats wrote in his order. At that date, he will reevaluate the public health situation and make a determination about whether or not jury calls will resume.
The court system is just the latest statewide arena in which the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting policies and procedures.
“In light of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and continued spread of the virus throughout communities in Colorado, and in consideration of the obligation of the courts both to protect the constitutional rights and ensure the safety of the citizenry, the courts of this state can no longer continue normal operations and must for the immediately ensuing period operate on an emergency basis,” Coats’ order states.
That will likely serve as a relief to those who had received a summons and were concerned about being exposed to COVID-19 while going through the selection process, which takes hours or days.
But not everyone has received word of the state Supreme Court’s order, said Pitkin County Combined Courts deputy clerk Ian Roberts.
“We’re getting a lot of calls from people,” he said, adding that the “chief justice order just came out yesterday.”
A speedy trial is not the only constitutional right Coats addressed in his order. In addition to the jury calls for criminal cases with speedy trial deadlines, the chief justice listed 10 other essential court matters that will continue, from protection order hearings to bond-related and plea agreement proceedings to juvenile and guardian matters.
As for court business that falls outside Coats’ 10 essential matters, it will be up to individual courts’ discretion as to whether something qualifies as essential or should be postponed until April 3.
“This public health event is rapidly changing. We will update instructions about each court as they become available,” according to the Colorado Judicial Branch website.
Still, the 9th Judicial District has instructed anyone who is experiencing symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the novel virus to stay away from the courthouse, regardless of their scheduled business.
“If any of these three criteria apply, please call the clerk’s office of your respective county ... to reschedule your court date or request to appear by telephone if you are not represented by an attorney or contact your attorney to file a request for a continuance or a telephone appearance.
“If you are subpoenaed as a witness in a case, please contact the attorney or party issuing the subpoena to explain the circumstances and discuss the options available. If you are a probationer, please contact your probation officer to reschedule your appointment,” according to the district’s webpage.