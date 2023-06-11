On May 22, the Colorado River’s three Lower Basin states (California, Nevada, and Arizona) proposed voluntary water cuts that would keep water in the river’s straining reservoirs. While the federal government has not formally decided to implement the proposal, the Washington Post and New York Times reported that federal officials agreed to its terms after informal negotiations.
Still, Colorado and the other Upper Basin states (New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming) have not officially endorsed the proposal. These states have only recommended that the federal government consider it.
In a news release issued after the proposal was announced, the Colorado Water Conservation Board stated that it has not “had an opportunity to review and analyze the Lower Basin proposal in detail, and therefore cannot endorse the proposal at this time. … Any viable proposal must show measurable and binding reductions in use.”
Neither the Washington Post nor New York Times mentioned that the Upper Basin states had not formally endorsed the proposal. The Los Angeles Times erroneously reported that all seven basin states had agreed to the proposed water cuts. National media outlets also have consistently referred to the proposal as an “agreement,” even though Arizona Commissioner to Colorado River talks, Tom Buschatzke, told reporters: “It is important to note that this is not an agreement — this is an agreement to submit a proposal and an agreement to the terms of that proposal to be analyzed by the federal government. … That is a really critical point for everyone to understand.”
Federal regulators will consider the Lower Basin proposal over the coming months. They are expected to release a final decision on how to administer water cuts in the Lower Basin late this year.
If implemented, the Lower Basin water cuts will occur on top of existing guidelines. Both the existing guidelines and the Lower Basin cuts would expire in 2026. Then states will need a longer-term arrangement managing the river, which has been declining due to aridification, drought and overuse. States expect to start discussing that longer-term arrangement as early as this year.
The Upper Basin states’ positions on the proposal could signify those states’ concerns, particularly regarding dam operations at Lake Powell, as they begin those discussions. Currently, the federal government is not pressing Upper Basin states to cut their use of the Colorado River, though that could change in the future.