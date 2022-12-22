Tommy Biddle, one of the USA’s premier polo players, has tried for more than half a decade to get a championship win on the snow in Aspen. On Wednesday, in a competitive Aspen World Snow Polo Championship bracket, he finally got over the hump.
Captaining Grant Ganzi and Hilario Figueras on a team bearing the crest of sponsor Blade and Bow Bourbon, Biddle and Co. pulled out a trio of one-goal victories, first 7-6 over CK Shack, then 5-4 over three-time defending champion Richard Mille and finally 9-8 over St. Regis on Wednesday, overcoming a three-goal handicap to raise the trophy.
“I’ve been in the finals like five other times, so it’s great to finally win one,” Biddle said. “We knew it was going to be tough because we had to give them three goals to start because of the handicap difference. And on this surface, it’s tough to make that back quick so we just took our time and got into a rhythm.”
Blade and Bow started the game trailing 3-0 after its players were rated four points higher on the handicap, with Biddle leading the way as a former 10-goal rated player in arena polo, the only American to reach the sport’s highest rating in arena competition. Biddle said that a game is normally played over six periods, called chukkers, but in this tournament they were played in four, so a fraction of the handicap was granted.
They whittled their way back to a 5-2 score by the end of the first chukker, then 6-5 by halftime and an 8-8 draw by the end of the third period. Grant Ganzi, playing against his mother and tournament co-organizer Melissa Ganzi, scored the game winning goal in the fourth.
Blade and Bow survived a couple of penalty opportunities and breakouts from St. Regis to preserve the lead.
In the third-place game, the Aspen Cup, Richard Mille topped NetJets. CK Shack took the High Alpine Cup on Tuesday, the fifth-place game.
Biddle was named MVP of the championship game.
It was the 10th annual Aspen World Snow Polo Championship and the ninth at Rio Grande Park. Aspen Valley Polo Club says it’s the lone snow polo event in North America.
“For me it’s pretty impressive because we had to fight really hard to get this going again,” Melissa Ganzi said. “We were really happy that the city believed in us and helped us. We never thought for sure we would make it to 10 years. … To have 10 consecutive years of an event with lots of obstacles and also with nature is incredible.”
She highlighted how the event has grown to include some of the top players in the world, with players like Biddle, Nacho Figueras — dubbed the “David Beckham of polo” — and 10-goal handicapper Pablo Mac Donough.
Marc Ganzi said the event raised $100,000 for the Valley View Hospital Foundation and the Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation.
“I think the Ganzis put on a great show here,” Biddle said. “I’ve been fortunate to come here for seven or eight of the 10 years they’ve been doing it and it’s just a great event to showcase polo to everybody.”
Of the many spectators at the event, actress Kate Hudson and former professional snowboarder Shaun White were present and participated in photo opportunities.