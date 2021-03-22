It took five doubles to top the ultra competitive men’s ski halfpipe field Sunday during the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix, with Crested Butte native Aaron Blunck using his third and final run on a mercurial spring day to overtake Brendan Mackay and Nico Porteous and earn gold.
Blunck’s huge air efforts and clean landings in the Buttermilk halfpipe netted a best-run score of 96.50; he had to “completely regroup” after falling on his first attempt.
Mackay of Canada, the top qualifier from Friday who skied consistently all day, won silver with a score of 95 and New Zealand’s Nico Porteous, the World Champion in men’s pipe and X Games 2021 winner, finished with bronze. Porteous’ best run featured four double tricks.
“Dream come true in a year like this,” Blunck said, referencing both the pandemic and his comeback from a training accident in Switzerland last fall, where he suffered a broken pelvis, six broken ribs, a bruised heart and bruised lung, among other injuries. Mid-competition on Sunday, Blunck said he reminded himself “I wasn’t even supposed to ski until this month.”
With a completed run number two in the books, Blunck decided to go for broke at the end. “Came in clutch and came out on top. Very grateful,” he said.
This was Blunck’s first win since Feb. 2020 though he put the world on notice with his silver medal in January – during X Games Aspen 2021 – that he will be fighting hard for a spot on the upcoming U.S. Olympic Team. Blunck remains top ranked in the world based upon his International Ski Federation (FIS) points.
David Wise, who won Olympic ski halfpipe events in 2014 and 2018, finished just off the podium in fourth, followed by fellow Americans Birk Irving of Winter Park and Aspen native Alex Ferreira in sixth.
Tristan “Taz” Feinberg, the 17-year-old Aspenite, completed a worthwhile second run despite skiing with a sore shoulder that was aggravated Saturday during training. Feinberg finished 11th in his first World Cup finals though had he not washed out on his last double 12 trick at the bottom of the pipe, his score would likely have been higher.
“I’m super hyped to be in my first finals. A little bummed I couldn’t put down my full run because of the speed but happy to be here, happy to be OK.” Feinberg said he was “Looking forward to the next one. Hungry as ever. I’m ready to get back in it.”
Rachael Karker won the women’s ski event followed by Zoe Atkin of Great Britain and Brita Sigourney, reigning Olympic bronze medalist, in third. Karker ended up on all three podiums in events she competed in during a COVID-19 shortened season.
“It’s been a while because of injuries that I’ve been able to go and try to learn some new tricks so I’m really excited to start doing that again. This event is part of our qualifier [for the 2022 Beijing Olympics] so definitely makes me feel really good going into next year,” Karker said.
Hanna Faulhaber of Carbondale, a U.S. Freeski Rookie Team member, did not compete after getting hurt in training on Friday.
While 12 men skied in the finals, the women’s field was half that in size, and without World Champion Eileen Gu. According to her social media post, Gu withdrew as a precautionary measure for a hurt shoulder suffered before the event’s start.
Brendan Mackay described how the halfpipe got faster after the clouds parted and the sun came out following an overcast start on new snow that fell overnight. From there, “everyone was building off each other’s energy and it ended up being a great contest,” Mackay said.
This was the 25th year of U.S. Grand Prix competitions, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. The Aspen weekend replaces an event originally scheduled for Mammoth Mountain, Calif.