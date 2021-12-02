The Wheeler Opera House’s “star-studded” December aims to entertain audiences of all ages, according to a Wednesday news release.
Shows kick off Dec. 18 and run through Dec. 29. Patrons can get tickets to see comedian Kathleen Madigan, the documentary film “Mission Mt. Mangart,” magician Justin Willman and Rock-n-Roll Hall of Famer John Oates.
All tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970-920-5770/aspenshowtix.com). The box office is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave. in Aspen.
Here’s the promotional listing for the upcoming shows:
“Kathleen Madigan: Do You Have Any Ranch?” Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.; tickets $35-$65. Sensibly straightforward, sassy and sharp, comedian Kathleen Madigan’s brand of humor is all her own. In-between touring 250 nights a year on the road, she’s squeezed in over 40 appearances on late night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO. She’s won the American Comedy Award for “Best Female Comedian” and performed her stand-up routines at festivals across the globe. She also recently joined Jerry Seinfeld on his Netflix show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and made the most of the pandemic by launching a podcast, “Madigan’s Pubcast,” on all streaming outlets.
“Mission Mt. Mangart.” Dec. 20, 7 p.m.; tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and military. “Mission Mt. Mangart” follows the 10th Mountain Division’s trailblazing efforts by this experimental infantry unit made up of world-class athletes, mountain men and cowboys during WWII. The 10th Mountain Division left behind an indelible legacy equally matched by their legendary heroism during wartime. Written, directed, edited and produced by professional skier, documentary filmmaker and Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee, Chris Anthony, with an original film score by composer Carlo Nicolau, this documentary delves into untold tales of the 10th Mountain Division from a unique perspective. Anthony tells the story as a flashback from present day while jumping back in time to follow the 10th from 1939 to June 1945, with in-depth narration as well as interviews of original soldiers.
“Justin Willman: Magic for Humans in Person.” Dec 28, 7:30 p.m.; tickets $30-$40. Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh! He’s best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series “Magic For Humans,” but you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, Ellen, Conan…the list goes on! If you don’t know Justin, he’s a magician and comedian who’s mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh). His live show is simultaneously mind-blowing and hilarious and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible.
“An Evening of Songs and Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp.” Dec 29, 7:30 p.m.; tickets $35-$75. John Oates is one-half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates, as well as an accomplished solo artist. Soaking up the sounds of the 1960s, John has recorded seven solo albums, a memoir titled “Change of Seasons” and a DVD docu-concert called “Another Good Road.” Oates curated and produced the 7908 Aspen Songwriters Festival which was held at the Wheeler from 2010 to 2012 and featured an impressive list of performers such as: Allen Toussaint, Keb Mo, Kenny Loggins, Sam Bush, Shawn Colvin, Matt Nathanson, Bob Schneider, J.D. Souther, Carrie Rodriguez, Jimmy Wayne, Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs), David Bromberg, Tift Merritt, and the comedy duo Garfunkle and Oates.
Visit wheeleroperahouse.com to stay up-to-date on more future programming.