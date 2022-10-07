Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury portrayed herself in a campaign debate Thursday night as the person who has moved the current board ahead on some critical issues when it has struggled and an accomplished official who deserves another four years to achieve more goals.
Challenger Erin Smiddy countered that she is a nearly lifelong community member who better understands the struggles of the middle and working classes, and would bring a much-needed, different perspective to the board.
McNicholas Kury said public service is at the core of who she is and she feels her performance over the last four years should earn her another term.
“I want to continue to serve because I feel that I made some successes as well as have some irons in the fire on issues that are really important to this community,” McNicholas Kury said.
Smiddy said she would bring a unique perspective as someone who knows what it is like to grow up in the community and struggle to stay.
“I think I’ve shown pretty solid dedication to our community and wanting to give back and wanting to serve,” Smiddy said. “This is my home. I love it. I want to dive in. I want to get to work on some potential new housing. I want to get to work on my views of what should happen at the airport. I just want to dive in.”
The two candidates in the Pitkin County commissioner District 2 race were civil during their 40-minute debate during Squirm Night, but exchanged the most jabs during a discussion on affordable housing. Both candidates live in housing under the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority umbrella.
Smiddy said she would make the addition of affordable housing a bigger priority than it is now for the county board. She said she would rake over the county budget and find funds to build more.
“I’d be a little bit of a pain in the butt about it,” she said.
People ages 18 to 30 have so few affordable options to keep them around, she noted. Aspen is in danger of being a place that only houses people 60 and older who already have secured affordable housing.
Smiddy served on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors for about four years in the early 2000s. She said she served with some strong personalities but “tamed” them and became a leader. As a service worker at Clark’s Market in Snowmass Village, she understands the struggles of the working class and wants to make it easier for them to secure housing, she said.
When asked if she knew how many affordable housing units Pitkin County owns, Smiddy acknowledged she did not. The answer, according to one of the moderators, is 17 units outright and the land under 36 trailers at Phillip’s Mobile Home Park. Smiddy said that is woefully inadequate. She noted that the City of Aspen prodded the county commissioners earlier this year to seek a permanent funding source so it could join the city in building more housing.
“I love that the board is finally talking about it again,” Smiddy said. “Why the county isn’t more involved and hasn’t been for the last decade, I’m a little perplexed.”
She would look at all county land for potential housing sites, she said, and shuffle spending.
“I think it’s a top emergency. I think it’s a dire need,” she said.
McNicholas Kury responded, “Erin, I wish we had more of those voices at the BOCC meetings because I think they’re not hearing that. I think the BOCC is hearing from people who want to stop growth and are using affordable housing as a scapegoat for the growth that we’re feeling in the community.”
She said she has put a lot of time in on housing issues even if units aren’t being built. She’s lobbied for legislation to open up more funding and served on state committees, she said. She feels the county is poised for additions and the staff is currently examining opportunities on its property.
Pitkin County faces a “silver tsunami” — where retirees are staying in their units and nothing opens for workers, she noted
“I think we could focus on senior housing and some delivery there so there is some movement up and down the system for people and that could take pressure off the current housing that we have,” McNicholas Kury said.
She said she also continues to advocate for the county finding a permanent revenue source to fund housing, though she has faced an uphill battle on the board.
“That’s what I’ve focused on for the last two years,” McNicholas Kury said. “I think it should be located in the urban growth boundary, near transit.”
Smiddy said there’s been too much talk and not enough action on affordable housing.
“I want to do a lot more doing, less saying,” Smiddy said.
The two candidates were more closely aligned on the future of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. Both are wary of expanding the runway to accommodate larger commercial aircraft.
“I really took strong action when the recommendations about the airport plan came to us to insert language to make sure that we are never going to build a bigger airport that’s going to bring in dirtier, louder, noisier private planes. Because that is not what this community wants,” McNicholas Kury said.
She supports a “phased approach,” where safety updates are made and the terminal is enlarged “and then review if we need a bigger runway or not.”
Smiddy labeled herself, “A hard ‘no’ on the runway expansion.”
“I think it’s crazy to think we need bigger planes,” she said. “The (Boeing) 737 holds 130 people on board. That’s just an outrageously large plane to be landing at this small airport.”
The terminal is outdated and needs expansion, Smiddy said.
“I stand as a ‘no’ on the runway and ‘yes’ on the terminal,” she said.
The full debate can be found on demand on the Grassroots TV website.