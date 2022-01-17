When a majority of Pitkin County commissioners spoke last week of greater density for the Phillips Trailer Park development, one of their fellow commissioners took strong exception.
Back in early 2020, he agreed with other commissioners in early 2020 to add 17 new units to the 40-unit property just north of Woody Creek on Lower River Road, as long as the expansion was done modestly and tastefully. At the time, plans called for small duplex- and triplex-style buildings above existing trailer homes on a hillside shelf that would not be visible from surrounding properties.
Now the makeup of the five-member Board of County Commissioners is slightly different, and three of the five say they’d like to revisit the density question — perhaps growing to a total of 70 to 90 units and utilizing a nearby agricultural field — all in the name of addressing the local affordable housing crisis.
The ideas did not sit well with Greg Poschman, who represents both the Woody Creek area, where a caucus is opposed to increased density at the trailer park property.
In a follow-up interview to the Tuesday work session in which Phillips was discussed, Poschman tried to measure his words but kept returning to his main point: The property, on the whole, is not an optimal place to build new affordable housing.
“It’s kind of like putting duct tape on an old rusted car,” he said Thursday.
He thinks many of the conceptual plans go against modern, common-sense design principles.
He was never in favor of relocating trailers from the 10-unit riverview portion of the trailer park to the 30-unit hillside off Lower River Road, a consolidation process that county consultants say must be tackled primarily because of the high cost of improving infrastructure on the both sides of the Roaring Fork River.
And he is adamantly opposed to expanding the community into the agricultural field, a convenient area on which to build, but one that goes against the county’s stated mission of preserving rural character.
“The idea of just sprawling across our agricultural fields is just something that I resist,” Poschman said. “We have worked for many decades to keep a rural feel to this county, and it’s noticeable. When you cross the county line, you know you’re in Pitkin County. And that was intentional. It took a hell of a lot of work, and blood, sweat and tears, a lot of public angst and discourse to create that.”
The American West has been ruined by certain communities that have uncontained sprawl, he said.
“The thought in some places is, ‘We don’t need to be thoughtful about our planning; we’re just going to keep pushing out into the meadows.’ In Pitkin County, we’ve avoided that.”
Poschman pointed to the results of a recent county community survey in which respondents cited as top concerns the need to control growth and traffic.
With increased density, “We’re going to put more people in cars on the highway,” he said. “The community survey says, ‘we want to control growth in the county and we want to control traffic.’ This doesn’t solve any of that.”
He noted that the area lacks easy proximity to public transit, although there is limited service through the Woody Creek Shuttle. And new construction in that area goes against many of the tenets county officials have maintained for some time, such as building within the defined Urban Growth Boundary.
Commissioners plan to meet on the Phillips Trailer Park issue again early this year to iron out questions of density and other issues, such as costs. There are no concrete designs for the project yet, only concepts.
“I don’t want to sound as though I am trying to scuttle the process,” Poschman said. “I think this process will end up with something that’s going to be really great, but I don’t want us to relax and think that we have to compromise our principles.”
Problem is, there’s an affordable housing crisis in Pitkin County and the Roaring Fork Valley. The lack of housing also was on the minds of those who responded to the community survey.
Poschman acknowledged that solutions to the crisis are difficult. He said the county should look to partnerships with the city of Aspen for building within the Urban Growth Boundary.
In the big picture, commissioners and others need to consider what problems increased density at Phillips will solve, what problems it will contribute to and what the costs will be.
“There’s a lot of public concern about this. It’s not development where we would ever choose to put it. It’s convenient, but it’s not an optimal location,” he said.
Poschman knows his thoughts about the trailer park — developed about 90 years ago without much regulation — may be viewed as harsh. He said he has nothing against trailer parks.
“I was an advocate of the county buying the place [in 2018] to save the 40 or so units that are there. But at the same time, I thought, ‘What are we stepping our foot into here, because clearly the place was never planned.’ It’s a planning mess.
“I hate to say this, because people love their mobile homes. My mom lives in a mobile home and I’ve lived in mobile homes — your home is your home, right? — and so you take offense if someone like me says these places are substandard,” he said.
When the county bought the property, it gave residents a false sense “that somehow we bought it and we’re just going to give it to them, that it’s not going to cost them anymore,” Poschman said.
But redevelopment is expected to at least double the amount that residents currently pay for their lot rentals, given that the cost of necessary infrastructure improvements will need to be absorbed by the tenants.
“Now that we’ve bought the place, they’d like us to just go away,” Poschman said. “Where on this planet do tenants tell landlords what to do with their property?”